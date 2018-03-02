Anthony Joshua comes Under Fire for Comments on Raising his Niece to be “Someone’s Wife”

An interview Anthony Joshua had with British GQ when he covered the magazine in April 2017 is trending, and not for good reasons.

It seems World Heavyweight Champion boxer is not exactly a feminist icon.

Joshua, in the interview, discussed his experience as a father.

He is not strict with his son, Joseph, he said, because he’s a boy who’s going to be a “man’s man.”

His niece, however, he is strict with, he said. Why? Because she has to be “a good woman, respectful,” and will one day become “somebody’s wife.” He said:

I don’t think I’m that strict with Joseph, I don’t know why. But with my niece I’m strict. I think it is because she is older, but also he’s a boy – he’s going to be a man’s man, he’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character. But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her! My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman.

Social media users have been going off on him, criticising him for the comment. See some of the tweets below: