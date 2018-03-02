Anthony Joshua comes Under Fire for Comments on Raising his Niece to be “Someone’s Wife”

An interview Anthony Joshua had with British GQ when he covered the magazine in April 2017 is trending, and not for good reasons.
It seems World Heavyweight Champion boxer is not exactly a feminist icon.
Joshua, in the interview, discussed his experience as a father.
He is not strict with his son, Joseph, he said, because he’s a boy who’s going to be a “man’s man.”
His niece, however, he is strict with, he said. Why? Because she has to be “a good woman, respectful,” and will one day become “somebody’s wife.” He said:
I don’t think I’m that strict with Joseph, I don’t know why. But with my niece I’m strict. I think it is because she is older, but also he’s a boy – he’s going to be a man’s man, he’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character. But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her! My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman.
Social media users have been going off on him, criticising him for the comment. See some of the tweets below:
His son, his niece, his problem. Raise your own son/niece/nephew your own way. End of discussion.
Foolish thinking, these kids will grow up to meet other individuals, they will date/marry/befriend other people’s children, so yes it is our problem as well. I cannot raise my own son/daughter to now suffer at the hand of someone else’s half assed raised child, So tell us something else
A typical example of taking someone out of the gutter but cannot take the gutter out of him.
I feel bad for boys. I do. The same family morals he wants his niece to learn, his nephew could also benefit from it.
The boy gets to be free, and the girl gets caged?
“he’s going to be a man’s man, he’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character. But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her!”
This really hurt not because it’s Anthony Joshua… But because so many and too many of us were raised this way. Who knows what we could have been if we had been allowed to be free? Who knows what the boys could have been if they had been imparted with family morals?
And yes we are offended. That it has happened and that it continues to happen
Is this under the wrong post? What’s not offensive about what he said?
Will you keep kwayet!!! What meaning are we putting that is different from what he has said. Anyone that does not see what is wrong with his statement is part of the problem that has risen from assigning useless and baseless gender roles. The only thing a woman should be left to do which a man cannot do is menstruate and birth a child. Asides that no woman should ever be told this is your role, this is man. My place is not in the kitchen. My place is not in the ‘other room’ or whatever that motionless President of yours said. I was not born to worship any man. I was not born to lessen my person in order to inflate the ego and stomach of any man. Stop the gender disparity. Stop the unfairness dealt to a person from birth just because she was born with a vagina. We are not your tools. Just stop!
It is this sort of mindset that is leading to men not being raised properly. In the end who suffers when the men don’t get home training? The ‘good girl’ wife of course. That is why so many women are suffering in bad marriages and unhappy homes because their husbands have no home training whatsoever.
In all honesty, who are the people raising these men that don’t have great home training? Ans. Nigerian women!
Anthony was raised primarily by a single Nigerian mother, so I would assume his ideology was formed from what his mum taught him. Even the guys that were raised in two-parent homes have this same mindset, because of their mothers (primary caretakers).
As much as ladies come on this blog; SDK and the likes to rant about their husbands and Nigerian men in general, I can bet you that 25-30 years from now, the next generation of Nigerian women will still complain about the same thing.
Shut up all of you. Cant someone talk again? No more freedom of speech honestly. Raise ur own niece to be a whore no problem. Let Aj be. The next thing we will hear is he should donate to a feminist charity. Rubbish
And when his niece becomes a “good wife” to someone like his son and comes crying to him all the time, he will wonder where he went wrong. I don’t blame him, blame the mother of the child that would leave her daughter in the care of an ass hole like this….what a waste, good body ,empty brain…..mtchew…#buildsensenotmuscles
I don’t agree with Joshua on this. Boys also need the family values coming from your ‘strict training’ so they don’t go and impregnate another family’s little girl. As a matter of fact, boys need stricter handling more than girls
“…… SO they don’t go Nd impregnate someone child” the way Anthony joshua did.. The guy us just senseless.. I was one of the few that were shouting that nigeria shouldnt claim him because of his success.. but clearly the way he thinks.. We are free to claim him because it’s very obvious where he is from
Yes. But you can’t blame the pregnancy on him too. While I agree with your point, his ex-girlfriend have consensual sex with him. If she didn’t want someone to imorgenant me her she shouldn’t have had sex.
To impregnate*
Angry online feminist. .when are they not angry?..women with deep personal issues looking for what and who to vent under the umbrella of feminism..no suprises. .It is not the first and it won’t be the last..I just hope that A J will ignore them like the fish brains they are ….you can’t win with them ..logic =0….online gra gra is only what they are good at…nothing else…dont argue with them,ignore them and pass..it pains them more…anyway as some one on twitter rightly said – So “Anthony Joshua” talks about how he intends to handle his own family. Not yours or mine but his. And someone, somewhere is pretending to be offended. If and when you do get your family, please do it your way.For now, focus on getting your PVC.
You be Olosho, slay queen, runs girl, fake breast & yansh, double standard feminist, and you’re here bashing Anthony Joshua cos He doesn’t want his niece to be like you;
So Anthony Joshua wants his niece to be somebody’s wife and side chicks, baby mamas and single ladies are vexing 😂😂😂😂. Dont worry we know what some uncles taught some of you.
Nah, not all of us. Some of us are “traditional” girls with morals but ALSO have been taught to be free and see the world. We have careers AND husbands. Men also need to learn family values in order to LEAD the family. Not everyone is feminist.
Comments are going to full here. I just read Anthony Joshua’s tweet& it seems Twitter feminists just like attention. The Nigerian President said his wife belongsin za other room, we didn’t see your fangs. Dapchi girls have been kidnapped for days now, we didn’t see your fangs. Infact , 0 to 1 comment on the articles. Online feminism is a joke but continue. We will see who loses in the end.
My own question is all those ladies that drool over him-plant your seeds in me, the only fruit I want from you is fruit of the womb bla bla bla, is he canceled now or nah? Lol
Oh dear! BN people make una come see o! this cowardly roach that can’t carry on a conversation started it o. Because in no time y’all will use shade and change my moniker to C-brawler 😂😂
Now, @Lemmerant:
I’ve never found Anthony Joshua that attractive, but I won’t judge anyone who did/does. And well, now we all know he’s just another pretty face. Still fckable… but I mean I won’t take him home to mama/have him father my children or anything stupid like that. Forgorbid.
Meanwhile it’s just jealousy that’s worrying your lil-dik/no-sense having, ashawo-fckn ugly behind. I mean, it’s very obvious from your comments that no woman will ‘open leg’ for you without you paying for it, and the ones who do have to be stupid or in desperate situations, so now you think that’s just the norm… bruh sorry o!
Well hope my response gives you the daily dose of attention you need from women online so you can get a hard on fa? Community service done for the day ✅ ✅ ✅
I’m just happy he’s not a feminist and he’s not yielding to you keyboard warriors just so he can appear good.
You’ve proven my point as to why I have zero respect for anyone who uses the words bile, bitter, and vitriol. Silly children who can’t stand the heat 🤷🏾♀️
Fish fish fish fish fish fish fish… saying it a million times doesn’t make it true. I like that trolls think they’ve found this one thing that makes women ‘flip’. Flip ko, mode squad ni. All it does is confirm your stupidity for saying something that’s biologically untrue and, given the contributions of women to society, presently/historically inaccurate.
Now what YOU as a person on the other hand have proven time and time again is that you’re a particularly unintelligent coward with zero critical reasoning abilities.
p.s. previous comment wasn’t in any way a conversation starter. We already know you’re no good at that so why bother? Broda ode.
Of course, you wish you could use memes. You have the intelligence of a kindergartener so you’ll need pictures to communicate. Now hop on back to Reddit, Twitter or any other troll hole you crawl out of. Oshiko.
@lemmerant Never argue with a feminist ( expecially the online ones). Thr stupidity and hypocrisy will only give u headache ..logic = 0..fish brains and attention seekers..Just ignore them bcos they all have deep issues and looking for who to vent it on….ignore and pass..It pains them more..that is what I do nowadays and I advise sensible folks to be doing..not only here even on twitter (u will know them by their comments that reeks of misery and mysandry with keywood “men are bla bla bla”) ..nowadays, I just comment ,if u don’t like it, go to 3rd mainland bridge and jump off ..never ever argue with a femtard..they are like pigs..they make no sense in their ramblings
Hahaha! Sensible Bellanaijarians hear ye, hear ye! We have officially proven two things in this thread.
1. These idiots can’t take the heat when you come back at them in the same tone. You know why? Because you would actually be making sense! And more importantly,
2. All these trolls want is attention. See, because I gave one a little bit of time today (just to prove point number 1), his dck-riding roach partner jumped in for some helpings too. Scavenging for scribbles of attention like the nasty sewer rat that he is. Ahh! I love the interwebs!
Anyways sha, please let us all keep going strong. Stop responding to these goats! Your attention is all that keeps them alive.
Love, sun and a dash of ratchetness to you all this lovely weekend 😘😘😘
All these online female warriors that are blasting him, secretly want to still have babies for him…Smh, blood hypocrites, is it his fault that you’re a bad girl? He wants to raise his neice to be a good woman but the bad women that are drooling to shag his brains off are bitter about it…confused people
Especially that stupid Dimmah girl. Whatever she rants about, she does the opposite. That’s how home girl was ranting about how she cannot blog about every brand because she one time spent 30,000 to blog about and film about ordinary lip paints she bought from Balogun market, and she also can’t even blog about foreign brand too just cause they send her a pr box of a couple of lipsticks. Only for the girl to follow the ladder and buy fenty beauty and blog about how she spent 100k to get them to Nigeria alone. I won’t be surprised if she follows Anthony Joshua or lusts on/over his pictures. Such a confused girl.
@OJ, Andrew et Al..
You are very dull.
No one is saying he is wrong to raise his niece to be a good woman. The problem is, WHY ONLY THE GIRL???
Well clearly u werent imparted with any discipline or common sense, hence ur retarded comment. Raise ur sons to be beasts all u want while raising the good girls. Guess who’s gonna marry ur good daughters? Yep. The very beasts ur types raise. They will rape, impregnate, dump, beat up, disrespect and abuse ur good daughters and u will feel the pain. Mumu somebody. Simple point ur brains cannot get. Continue. We are waiting to see how ur kids turn out. We will laugh when ur daughters suffer at the hands of ur precious, untouchable, ‘no need to discipline ‘ sons. Na here we dey.
vasashi,
Maybe you lack comprehension or simply cannot read cause it’s relevant to the post. She’s the same person that complain about something and do the same thing she’s complaining about. This is the same AJ she does this 🔥❤️😍 On his posts. She should go and sleep.
No one wants to have children for a dense, morally bankrupt what’s-his-face who obviously has also taken many destructive hits to the head.
I think he’s wrong in that he should be strict with both his son and his niece. Men need to be brought up with core values too.
As a Christian, I intend to raise my sons and daughters to be future husbands and wives. If it’s God’s will that they do not get married, so be it.
Off topic, but God raised an issue upon my heart and I want to share it with you in the hopes that you consider what I’m about to say.
Christian ladies, it is your duty to dress modestly so that you won’t cause men to sin by lusting after you. I know I know, it’s the last thing anyone wants to hear in 2018 including myself, but it’s the truth. And God revealed it to me recently.
As Christians we have an obligation not to cause people to stumble (sin) The bible backs up this assertion in Matthew 18:7 and Luke 17:1-2 but I want to stress that you read the Luke version because it talks about a horrible it will be for the one who causes another to stumble.
Yes, some men may lust after you even if you’re covered from head to toe, but at least your heart is right with God in that you played your part in making sure you don’t cause anyone to sin.
So in essence, ladies dress modestly because your body is the temple of God AND so that you won’t cause another to sin. Hope this resonates with one or two people here.
My husband and I will raise our sons and daughters well, then I’ll especially teach my daughter how to recognize a good man letting her know he can come from any race so she doesn’t limit herself to men of Nigerian descent.
Uncle Anthony, they say it is better to keep quiet and be mistaken for a fool than to open your moth and confirm it.
Lmao… Bless you Mondela. I was just going to mention that. This is what happens when. you “tap into” something you know nothing about. It’s okay to have a crush on someone but to keep drooling and making outrageous statements; “plant your seed in me” blah blah blah ??? It’s just…..
Why is he even the one dictating how his niece is raised? What happened to her parents? This just shows that he’s not an intelligent man, you can’t have it all. And we ladies should not just be drooling over men because they are successful with nice abs, what you have upstairs matters too.
While I do not condone putting a girl under some sort of cage to tame her, I believe AJ was just been more protective of his niece, and that in itself is not a bad thing. His son can grow up, make mistakes, end up in jail and later come out to be a multi-millionaire, just like he did, but how many women have had similar experiences? When you look at the account of creation for the few or many that are genuine Christians, you will see that man was charged to take care of the woman. That love that a man is meant to have for a woman, is seen in what AJ just described. but I guess the new age reality of what a man can do, a woman can do likewise, will not let us open our minds to reality. I can guarantee one thing because the order of God cannot be broken, this man and woman equality will never be achieved.
Anyways, before you castigate me, I am a father of 2 girls who love my girls to the moon and back and believe that they will make an impact in this world. I am raising my children to stand up and the counted, instilling good virtues in them. Let us keep praying for the girl child. Many of those who make noises are “slay mamas”. who that one help?
Who needs more training?
A larger percentage of people in jail are men. Most violent crimes, rape, and domestic violence are committed by men. These are things that have tangible repercussions. Hmmn 🤔 I wonder which is worse. Cos by your logic having a criminal record is better than being a bad wife! 🙆🏽🙆🏽 Your daughters are in for it. To be honest, repercussions for promiscuity in women is exaggerated. I know many a (past) hoes who are happily married and running business. The thing get meter?
My dear biko miss me with the nonsense soup of letters you’ve provided us up there.
There’s a middle ground, no one is asking you to raise lazy children (male or female). Think better for your daughters, raise them to be disciplined adults who can be independent and autonomous. Not some naive damsels that’ll get misused so bad you’ll wish they were streetsmart ashanas. I am glad you’re not raising any men though! Phew! 😰😰
…Cardi B was a slaymama instagram sensation and stripper, now she’s one of the top rappers in America. Remy Ma shot someone and was in jail, now she’s rapping again..you get It? You want more? Because you turn out successful with a dark past is still not the reason to raise irresponsible children who will grow up to be our problem in the future. Be protective of your daughters all you like and watch how hopeless and helpless you will be when they end up with the types of Anthony Joshua and all your years of protectiveness will go down the drain and waste just like that. Remember you protecting your daughters will not extend to when they step out of your house, I pray they don’t become victims of rape by boys like these who have been allowed to make “mistakes”, then you will remember this idiotic statement.
People just tend to love to discipline other people’s kids. Forget all this English he’s speaking. Especially all this rich pple. Once the kid has a sharp tongue and asks a lot of questions, he is perceived as “smart”. The parents drop all form of strictness and start singing his/her praises. Since they can’t be strict to their kids, they start looking for their nieces and nephews to train cos apparently their kid is too “smart” for that.
Oh Anthony,dear old sweet sexy-as-sin,dumb-as-f*ck Anthony….why did you have to say this now eh? Chai!
Fantasies have been shattered today o…..anyway,you are still very aesthetically pleasing…
in fact,your quote reminds me of a famous line in a certain sitcom ‘my body is very attracted to your body,but when you speak,my brain gets angry’ this is exactly how I and my fellow feminists sisters feel right now.
So from now on Anthony,its gonna be strictly physical between you and i Anthony….no more husband and father of my kids fantasies Anthony…I no longer want to be your wifey and have your babies Anthony…just stand there,be pretty as you are,satisfy me and disappear. Thats all you are good for now.Don’t even talk so my brain doesn’t get upset. **😀😁🤣
Where are his instagram woman crush o? Come and carry your village boy forming British boxer. Rada rada…Michelle Obama nailed it when she said the black community raises its daughters but love (I.e spoil) its sons.
Funny thing about this biege cave man is that when he marries an oyinbo or Kardashian type, he will not mind taking turns in the kitchen cooking for her and doing the dishes all in the name of equal partnership . But god forbid it’s his own kind, na different rules , different expectations. Foolish boys will be hands on dad changing their kids diapers and doing drop off pick up run for oyinbo wives but will turn the Nigerian wife to house girl.
What the heck? This is how they bring up boys to be beasts, prowling on the female. This is the perfect template of male toxicity. Spread his wings? More like spreading his penis, like his uncle Anthony Joshua has done populating the earth with a child out of wedlock. No self control, no discipline with boys. They police the girls, and then train boys to destroy the girls that they police. See logic. Positive + negative, will always produce a negative charge. Honestly, no too much talk. with the amount of beastly creatures unleashed into society, girls need to be armed with good self defense tactics. Back then, I used my mouth to terribly insult the ones that wanted to use me to ‘build character’. It would have been nice to have a gun though.