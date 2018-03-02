Attack on humanitarian workers godless, despicable – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of 4 United Nations (UN) aide workers as despicable.
In a statement released by his Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, on his behalf, Buhari described the act as odious to God and man. He said:
As I have always maintained, no true religion advocates hurting the innocent. To now further attack and kill those offering humanitarian aid is the height of bestiality. It is odious before both God and man.
Boko Haram insurgents had on Thursday stormed Rann in Borno State, killing 4 aide workers and abducting 1.
They should interview their mom again and ask her why habib and his friends decided to act in such a peaceful manner by killing innocent people who left their family, friends and comfort zone to serve strangers.
Boko Haram has been around for NINE years and operating in the same zone yet these yeye people we call government just dey look them because of all the money they are able to write off every year.
Boko Haram is now business. Period!