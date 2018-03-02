BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Mike Edwards selected as Nigeria’s 1st High Jumper at Commonwealth Games in 50 Years

02.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

Mike Edwards selected as Nigeria's 1st High Jumper at Commonwealth Games in 50 Years - BellaNaija

Mike Edwards

Naija no dey carry last!

Mike Edwards, who in February won a High Jump event at the British Championships, will be representing Nigeria at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Edwards was born in the UK, raised in Florida, has a Jamaican father and a Nigerian Mother.

He announced the news on his Instagram, writing:

My last trip to Nigeria was devastating…
I lost my older brother when he was 10, from a sickle cell crisis battle… Today, I’m proud to announce a new chapter for my family. I’ve officially been selected to represent Team Nigeria at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Australia 🇦🇺 Nigeria’s First Male High Jumper at the Commonwealth Games in 50+ YEARS!!! No words can describe how I feel right now, but I hope my brother is proud. 🇳🇬 #blackhistorymonth

See the post below:

Photo Credit: aireyys

4 Comments on Mike Edwards selected as Nigeria’s 1st High Jumper at Commonwealth Games in 50 Years
  • bruno March 2, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    “Edwards was born in the UK, raised in Florida, has a Jamaican father and a Nigerian Mother.”

    he has a jamaican father that automatically makes him a jamaican not a nigerian. anywhere ur father is from that is where u are from. any race ur father is thats the race u are. any tribe ur father is thats the tribe u are.
    pls lets stop claiming people.

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • Tolu March 3, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      Oh shut up. He’s as Nigerian as he’s also Jamaican.

      Love this! 5
  • Rahama March 3, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Since Anthony Joshua has fallen our hand with his misogynistic statement on how girls should be trained differently from boys we are pleased to have another Ndi Abroad athlete to drool over.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • bmw@gmail.com March 5, 2018 at 9:01 am

    LOL – CIGAR AT THE AWARD PODIUM. I MEAN THATS ABOUT AS JAMAICAN AS IT CAN POSSIBLY GGGET!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija