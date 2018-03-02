Mike Edwards selected as Nigeria’s 1st High Jumper at Commonwealth Games in 50 Years

Naija no dey carry last!
Mike Edwards, who in February won a High Jump event at the British Championships, will be representing Nigeria at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Edwards was born in the UK, raised in Florida, has a Jamaican father and a Nigerian Mother.
He announced the news on his Instagram, writing:
My last trip to Nigeria was devastating…
I lost my older brother when he was 10, from a sickle cell crisis battle… Today, I’m proud to announce a new chapter for my family. I’ve officially been selected to represent Team Nigeria at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Australia 🇦🇺 Nigeria’s First Male High Jumper at the Commonwealth Games in 50+ YEARS!!! No words can describe how I feel right now, but I hope my brother is proud. 🇳🇬 #blackhistorymonth
Photo Credit: aireyys
he has a jamaican father that automatically makes him a jamaican not a nigerian. anywhere ur father is from that is where u are from. any race ur father is thats the race u are. any tribe ur father is thats the tribe u are.
pls lets stop claiming people.
Oh shut up. He’s as Nigerian as he’s also Jamaican.
Since Anthony Joshua has fallen our hand with his misogynistic statement on how girls should be trained differently from boys we are pleased to have another Ndi Abroad athlete to drool over.
LOL – CIGAR AT THE AWARD PODIUM. I MEAN THATS ABOUT AS JAMAICAN AS IT CAN POSSIBLY GGGET!