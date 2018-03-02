DapchiGirls: WATCH Mama Boko Haram assure Nigerians that abducted Girls are safe with “Her Son”

Aisha Wakil, aka Mama Boko Haram, has told Nigerians to be calm as the abducted girls are safe with Boko Haram.
The insurgents who stormed Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, taking away with them 110 girls had contacted her, she said.
Wakil said the leader of the faction, Habib, who she described as her son, is a very nice boy, and will not harm the girls.
Watch her speak below:
A very nice boy who participated in the ABDUCTION of 110 girls?? The way some folks think. Naija, I tire for una matter. This lady needs to be arrested along with her “son.” Anyone who is comfortable with the nickname “mama Boko haram” is over dubious and despicable character.
Times without number that govt & citizens of this kontri has shown Ngr is a joke!
And she’s a barrister.
So why did he take the girls???
Nice boy? What in the world are you smoking?
which country’s accent is this?
Are they with T’Challa, are they with Nakia, are they even in wakanda?, who do you think you are to assure us of their safety. This is ridiculous…
DA F— IS THIS? What level of a f—ing joke is this? How can this woman sit the f— down in her office and talk like this with no security operatives picking her up? HER SON HAS THE GIRLS AND SHE SAYS HE IS A NICE BOY? And we all think this is normal? F— ALL OF YOU IN THIS COUNTRY!
As africans, our situation is a sad one. We have someone here nicknamed “mama bokoharam” and she is still walking free and even making videos concerning the abducted girls. Hmmm. My heart bleeds for us. Its just sad. The sleepness nights parents have to endure, the pain nd grief. Hmmm
I am short of words at the African level of decay. A horrible mindset clouds most of us. This woman is beyond shameless just like most politicians, leaders and even lay people in most African countries. Terrorists are now very kind and this woman enjoys useless fame for being called Mama Boko Harram and is granting interviews when parents are in horror and some might die of heart attack and the lives of those girls if they ever return won’t be same. I don’t blame her I blame all of us for constantly not holding ourselves and governments accountable. Buhari is seated in Aso Rock and may not have visited the school. Interestingly this post has little comments compared to the ones on BBnaija and all those dress show offs. The thought of redeeming Africa gives me wrinkles. Let’s all really make a slight effort to bring change. The woman has to be in jail and her family and kids kidnapped and let’s hear her insha Allah.
She actually said we shouldn’t judge and only God knows who is right or wrong. I hope the poor parents of the kidnapped kids won’t see this foolishness. Peaceful people don’t kidnap!!!
Shame on Buhari and co for allowing this foolishness to continue. We obviously have a failed military if they don’t know how to locate criminals. Do we even do undercover missions? If this was an episode of ncis they would have gotten someone to go undercover, bug the lady’s phone, track/trace the number habib used… I know they make it look easy on tv but my goodness, their incompetence with the whole boko haram is just mind boggling.
I am a Nigerian, get me out of this f..King country . Nigeria is finished; in a sane country this lady should be locked up and the keys thrown into the ocean.