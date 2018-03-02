DapchiGirls: WATCH Mama Boko Haram assure Nigerians that abducted Girls are safe with “Her Son”

Aisha Wakil, aka Mama Boko Haram, has told Nigerians to be calm as the abducted girls are safe with Boko Haram.

The insurgents who stormed Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, taking away with them 110 girls had contacted her, she said.

Wakil said the leader of the faction, Habib, who she described as her son, is a very nice boy, and will not harm the girls.

Watch her speak below: