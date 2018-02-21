BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

94 Girls reportedly Missing after Boko Haram storms School in Yobe

21.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

94 Girls reportedly Missing after Boko Haram storms School in Yobe - BellaNaija94 students have been said to be missing after insurgent group Boko Haram attacked a girls secondary school in Yobe State, Daily Trust reports.

The insurgents had reportedly stormed the Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi premises around 7 PM while students were breaking their weekly fast on Monday.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust said 94 students have been found to be missing, although it is unsure if all 94 were abducted.

The insurgents had stormed the hostel, the source said, and students had jumped over the fence in a bid to escape.

Some parents have reported that their children are home, the source said.

After the roll call, 610 out the total number of 704 students have returned. We are still searching for the remaining 94 students.

We cannot say [whether the students were abducted], because the insurgents went into the students’ hostel, and many of these students scaled the fence and escaped into the bushes. No one can tell if they are abducted or not.

We are calling on parents to help the school update its list by reporting immediately that their children arrived home safely.

A student of the school who witnessed the attack recounted her experience. She said:

They were shouting that we should not run. We got terrified by the gunshots and scaled the fence, we are not sure if they abducted some student but we suspected they did because they were calling some students when I ran away.

Parents of the missing students have asked that the Federal Government acts fast and locate their wards before it’s too late.

6 Comments on 94 Girls reportedly Missing after Boko Haram storms School in Yobe
  • DeeDee February 21, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Translation..they just recruited a new crop of men and need women to boost morale .I am sorry for the poor people of the North. They are being held hostage by thier leaders who enable them to have more kids as cannon fodder in thier elections .They are simple folk who truly want to survive ,They vote for these men because they know of no other option .

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • June February 21, 2018 at 11:40 am

    In Dj Khalid’s voice -« another one « !!!!! Nigeria which way!? 🙂🙂

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Busarni February 21, 2018 at 11:56 am

    BBOG Part 2; weh done ooh.. bubu is this karma or what. Oya na…

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • kingsley February 21, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    All cock and bull story. Tomorrow we’ll still hear they were not abducted or probably they’ve been rescued by the military…Politicians jonzing us for their election ambitions

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Bee February 21, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Is this not another chibok girls’ scenario folding?
    Similar story and all; we are not fools in Nigeria,you people should stop messing with our brains.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Fizzy February 21, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Watch Dullarhri’s team deny this ever happened.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija