Dana Aircraft overshoots Runway at Port Harcourt Airport

A plane belonging to Dana Airlines overshot the Port Harcourt International Airport runway, skidding off into the bush, Sahara Reporters reports.
This is coming a week after passengers of a Dana flight shared stories of an exit door falling off upon touchdown, sharing photos of a gaping hole on the plane.
According to Sahara Reporters, the plane took off from Lagos and upon arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport overshot the runway, skidding into the bush.
The photos shared showed passengers being evacuated from the plane in the bush.
See photos of the plane below:
Photo Credit: @SaharaReporters, @SKSolaKuti
When will the Aviation authorities take note re-Dana? Hope they are not waiting for something worse to happen.
What can be worse than their last plane crash that happened years ago. It was one of the most diverstating things I had knowledge of. I keep remembering that beautiful family with 4 kids that perished. So many lives lost. Children made orphans, women made widows.
Pls when will people start Boycotting Dana since FAAN is not ready to do anything. Why would people stop counting their hard earned money and risking their lives in exchange.
If I had a contract worth 100m and Dana was the only airline to travel with . I would rather loose that contract.
No need to wait for anything, the worst is death and it’s happened already. They should simply go out of business.
I dunno the juju Dana has over FAAN. Twice in a space of 2 years they have had their licence suspended and restored. Yet they still operate with so many issues. Isn’t it time to shut down this company before another devastating air crash happens?
My dear, DANA going out of business is not a thing of FAAN but NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority). No doubt this time they will have themselves to be blamed. I was in the control tower although not on duty. The controller didnt actually clear them to land due to the bad weather and the strong wind. But the idiot pilot landed on his own and overshoot the runway thereby risking the life of people. God help us in this country
Oh my goodness!
Nigeria why???
and who is giving these pilots licenses? how can you land “just because”? The pilot should only do that when he is riding alone or with his family? why risk other people’s lives?
Or does he is SULLY on the ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ movie? Someone should arrest this pilot abeg.
Under no circumstance should aviation safety be joked with. It is so sad how aviation authorities place priority on revenue from these airlines over the lives of its citizens. A Dana aircraft crashed a couple of years ago and killed 153 passengers (human beings) that included a family of 10. The despicable and heartless aviation regulatory authorities returned Dana’s license less than 6 months after the crash, despite the airline not improving its safety or compensating the affected families. Recently, another Dana aircraft door dislodged on landing impact and now another Dana aircraft just skidded off runway. These are serious signs buttress poor safety record. As far as the airline is concerned, Nigerian’s are mere statistics to meet their projected profit. Shame on Nigeria’s inept and corrupt government that places no value on human life and continues to allow this to happen.
Thank God there were no casualties oh. However,those in charge of the aviation sector should up their game. Crafts that are no longer fit for use should be discarded and qualified personnel should be recruited. Last of all,if the airline don taya to operate,make them shut down na. People’s lives should not be jeopardized due to some pounts or areas of negligence.
Why are people still flying this airline? If the aviation authority wont do anything, run them out of business by boycotting. I don’t get Nigerians sometimes!
signs signs signs people….before another thing go happen oh
First, a Dana airliner scrapes its wingtip on a barrier while trying to park at Abuja’s airport (DNAA/ABV). Secondly, another Dana airliner looses a loose overwing emergency exit while landing at Abuja’s airport (DNAA/ABV). Thirdly, another Dana overshoots a wet runway on its landing roll-out at Port Harcourt’s airport (DNPH/PHC).
What in tarnation is going on with this airline (that I had so much admiration for)? In this latest incident, I want to understand why the runway overshoot occurred; I’m already assuming that wheel-braking action was insufficient, not that the wheel-brakes (a.k.a. “service brakes”) were faulty, but because there was insufficient grip of the wheel’s tires on the wet runway. If this was the case, then why in God’s name did the pilot-in-command not rely more or completely on the extended use of thrust-reverse (symmetric and/or asymmetric for yaw management) to decelerate the aircraft down to a more docile speed? It is a known fact that thrust-reverse can not only slowdown and stop this aircraft, but that it can also be used to back-up/reverse the aircraft (if conditions for such are safe enough (avoiding collision with nearby object).
Not to be cruel but after the death of 153 Nigerians…no sane Nigerian should be on that Airline…that is looking for trouble.
Some mentioned Air France and some established ones also had also incurred major losses in the past…but not on a consistent level like this Airline…and definitely not in due to maintenance issues which was why that Dana plane crashed…