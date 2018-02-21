Mo Abudu, Zainab Balogun, Rachel Oniga, Lala Akindoju at ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ British High Commission Screening

Over the weekend, there was a private screening of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel movie. The private screening was held at the home of British Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils.

EbonyLife TV’s Mo Abudu was joined by Eunice Omole, Rachel Oniga, Zainab Balogun, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruth Osime, Efe Tommy, Lilian Afegbai and many more.

Other notable guests include Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC , Atedo Peterside, German Consul General in Lagos Ingo Herbert, and Fidelity Bank’s Nnamdi Okonkwo as well as his wife Uche Okonkwo.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Kool Dophin Pictures via @moabudu (Instagram)