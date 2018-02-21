Mo Abudu, Zainab Balogun, Rachel Oniga, Lala Akindoju at ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ British High Commission Screening

Over the weekend, there was a private screening of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel movie. The private screening was held at the home of British Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils.
EbonyLife TV’s Mo Abudu was joined by Eunice Omole, Rachel Oniga, Zainab Balogun, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruth Osime, Efe Tommy, Lilian Afegbai and many more.
Other notable guests include Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC , Atedo Peterside, German Consul General in Lagos Ingo Herbert, and Fidelity Bank’s Nnamdi Okonkwo as well as his wife Uche Okonkwo.
See the photos below.
Photo Credit: Kool Dophin Pictures via @moabudu (Instagram)
I miss Bola Attah! Wonder what she’s up to these days. I still relish her true love magazines till this date. I guard them jealously. I still wonder what went wrong that stopped the publishing totally even after flair. Questions that will forever have no answers 😞
She works with UBA, her first role was as the Head of Corporate Communications and I think she now has a new role as the Head of the UBA Foundation. She gave a long explanation of why the magazine folded a while ago on Facebook and Twitter.
All I see is old women trying hard to look younger than their age. My Bola Attah is looking aged. Is she okay?