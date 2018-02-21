BellaNaija

Mo Abudu, Zainab Balogun, Rachel Oniga, Lala Akindoju at ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ British High Commission Screening

Over the weekend, there was a private screening of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel movie. The private screening was held at the home of British Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils.

EbonyLife TV’s Mo Abudu was joined by Eunice Omole, Rachel Oniga, Zainab Balogun, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruth Osime, Efe Tommy, Lilian Afegbai and many more.

Other notable guests include Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC , Atedo Peterside, German Consul General in Lagos Ingo Herbert, and Fidelity Bank’s Nnamdi Okonkwo as well as his wife Uche Okonkwo.

See the photos below.

Mo Abudu

Nike

Mo Abudu, Laure Beaufils

Bola Atta, Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu, Marian Omatsone

Debbie Ogene, Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu, Uzoma Onwuchekwa

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC Atedo N. A. Peterside and German Consul General in Lagos Ingo Herbert

Eunice Omole, Mo Abudu, Marian Omatsone

Mo Abudu, Zainab Balodun, Ekua Abudu

Folasade Aluko, Wale Adebajo, Opeyemi Ojo

Kemi Lala Akindoju, Mo Abudu, Zainab Balogun, Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon, Lilian Afegbai, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Zainab Balogun, Efe Tommy

Neil Beaufils, Heidi Uys, Mo Abudu, Laura Beaufils, Wale Adebayo

Laura Beaufils, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Uche Okonkwo, Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu, Laure Beaufils

Mo Abudu, Laure Beaufils

Mo Abudu, Ted Abudu

Rachel Oniga & Mo Abudu

Dudun Peterside, Atedo Peterside, Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu, James Christoff, Grendel Alvarado

Yewande Zaccheaus, Mo Abudu, Aniola Durosimi Etti

Ayo Subair, Ayotola Ayodeji, Mo Abudu, Ola Joel Ayodeji

Ruth Osime, Mo Abudu, Asue Ighodalo Ifeyinwa Ighodalo

Nike, Ruth Osime, Mo Abudu, Pat Faniran

Photo Credit: Kool Dophin Pictures via @moabudu (Instagram)

3 Comments on Mo Abudu, Zainab Balogun, Rachel Oniga, Lala Akindoju at ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ British High Commission Screening
  • Missappleberry February 21, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    I miss Bola Attah! Wonder what she’s up to these days. I still relish her true love magazines till this date. I guard them jealously. I still wonder what went wrong that stopped the publishing totally even after flair. Questions that will forever have no answers 😞

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Anon February 21, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      She works with UBA, her first role was as the Head of Corporate Communications and I think she now has a new role as the Head of the UBA Foundation. She gave a long explanation of why the magazine folded a while ago on Facebook and Twitter.

      Love this! 6
  • Yesola March 7, 2018 at 9:12 am

    All I see is old women trying hard to look younger than their age. My Bola Attah is looking aged. Is she okay?

    Love this! 1 Reply
