#DapchiGirls: “Mama Boko Haram” Aisha Wakil says Terrorist Sect has contacted Her

02.03.2018

Aisha Wakil

Aisha Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram, has said Boko Haram has contacted her to say they intend on releasing the girls, The Cable reports.

Wakil is a member of the Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges Committee who helped to facilitate the release of some of the Chibok Girls.

She said she was contacted by the Musab al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram who abducted 110 girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

The girls will be definitely released, Wakil said, urging Nigerians to be calm and prayerful. She said:

They are even the ones that called me, and said Mama we heard what you have said and told me that they are with the girls and they are going to release them.

I begged of them and said please let this not be another 1,000-plus days of Chibok girls, and they laughed and said no.

I asked them where I can come and stay with them (girls) for two days, but they did not say anything.

I can assure Nigerians that so far they are with my son Habib and his friends; Habib is a nice guy, he is very nice boy. He will not harm them, he will not touch them, and he will not kill them.

He is going to listen to us, and so far he indicated interest that he loves peace. And I love them for that and believe what they said on this.

They will definitely give us the girls. All I am begging Nigerians is to calm down, be prayerful, everything will be over in God grace

14 Comments on #DapchiGirls: “Mama Boko Haram” Aisha Wakil says Terrorist Sect has contacted Her
  • Papermoon March 2, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Your son Habib is a kidnapper and a criminal my dear……. and that is not a nice person.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • dami March 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    I’m confused

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Mama March 2, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Is this a joke? Did I just read “Habib is a nice boy”?
    Ahn ahn…if this is how your son, Habib shows his nicenes, then I guess his wickedness is beyond human imagination. How is it even possible that this madam is walking free with such open affiliation with terrorists? What a country!

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • Poesy March 2, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      Right? I really don’t get it. She’s even saying people should calm down, be prayerful and forgiving. Say what?

      Love this! 11
  • omomo March 2, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    hope its not a scam like how fake negotiators during GEJ tenure carted away billions

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • tunmi March 2, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    No reason why they took the girls?

    What do they want this time?

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • emmy birth March 2, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    what sort of stupid thing did i just read now. If this was a southerner now her and her foolish son habib will be labelled a kidnapper by the Nigerian police and dealt with but in the north she is known as “mama boko haram”. This country is just a joke seriously. your son kidnaps school children and you have the effrontery to come out and voice this rubbish.

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Me March 2, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      She’s an ibo woman. She converted to Islam and changed her name, do your research.

      Love this! 27
    • KPỌMKWEM March 2, 2018 at 10:02 pm

      ACTUALLY, SHE’S IGBO…

      Love this! 25
  • keke driver March 2, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Wait, “Mama Boko Haram”??

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Loki March 2, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Nigeria- we’ve moved from negotiating with terrorists to negotiating with their mothers. It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad. So so sad!
    “My son is a really nice guy who just likes to kidnap, rape and kill kids in his spare time”. The woman should be put on a talk show and then shot when she opens her mouth.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Baba March 2, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    She said her son because she has a son/mother relationship with the lead terrorist.It’s her way of mediating with these terrorists..I do not think it’s her biological son.

    As long as we keep paying these SOB, things like this will keep happening. With large some of dollars paid in the past, we should have been able to capture the financiers of these deadly acts. Money leaves trails!!!!!!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • tunmi March 3, 2018 at 1:27 am

      I really hope that’s the case. Is her thinking that if she’s calm with them, they will be more forthcoming?

      Love this! 5
  • lami March 3, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    She is likely to be one of those profiting from the whole Boko Haram kidnaps. I don’t trust this woman

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

