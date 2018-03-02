DapchiGirls: “Mama Boko Haram” Aisha Wakil says Terrorist Sect has contacted Her

Aisha Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram, has said Boko Haram has contacted her to say they intend on releasing the girls, The Cable reports.

Wakil is a member of the Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges Committee who helped to facilitate the release of some of the Chibok Girls.

She said she was contacted by the Musab al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram who abducted 110 girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

The girls will be definitely released, Wakil said, urging Nigerians to be calm and prayerful. She said:

They are even the ones that called me, and said Mama we heard what you have said and told me that they are with the girls and they are going to release them. I begged of them and said please let this not be another 1,000-plus days of Chibok girls, and they laughed and said no. I asked them where I can come and stay with them (girls) for two days, but they did not say anything. I can assure Nigerians that so far they are with my son Habib and his friends; Habib is a nice guy, he is very nice boy. He will not harm them, he will not touch them, and he will not kill them. He is going to listen to us, and so far he indicated interest that he loves peace. And I love them for that and believe what they said on this. They will definitely give us the girls. All I am begging Nigerians is to calm down, be prayerful, everything will be over in God grace