#VoteYourSay! Wild Fusion Foundation is encouraging You to Register for your PVC Now

02.03.2018

Wild Fusion Foundation It’s another election year in 2019, and the Wild Fusion Foundation is launching the #VoteYourSay initiative to educate youth about the power of the PVC.

Is this you?

Well, it’s time to take matters into your own hands. Your vote is one of the bricks in the foundation of a better Nigeria of tomorrow and can shape the country’s future. Your vote is your power. Your vote is your say.

Register for a PVC now and #VoteYourSay!

Find your nearest registration center here.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

 

3 Comments on #VoteYourSay! Wild Fusion Foundation is encouraging You to Register for your PVC Now
  • Bolaji Olushola March 2, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Nice one! Let me go look for my PVC

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Chynwa March 3, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Is there a way this foundation can make it easier for us to get these PVC’s. Been hearing of how hectic the process is

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Boladale March 5, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Where I live in outskirts of Lagos, there is no registration center, so how do people register and participate in election. Over 2 million will not vote in my area. Most people to fulfill righteousness registered in area that are far from them but they wont vote during the election because movement will be restricted and the place is not trek-able.

    I hope INEC can look into these areas, Ibafo, Oremeji, Ascon, Asese areas, all along Lagos Ibadan expressway.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

