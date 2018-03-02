VoteYourSay! Wild Fusion Foundation is encouraging You to Register for your PVC Now

It’s another election year in 2019, and the Wild Fusion Foundation is launching the #VoteYourSay initiative to educate youth about the power of the PVC.

Is this you?

Well, it’s time to take matters into your own hands. Your vote is one of the bricks in the foundation of a better Nigeria of tomorrow and can shape the country’s future. Your vote is your power. Your vote is your say.

Register for a PVC now and #VoteYourSay!

Find your nearest registration center here.

