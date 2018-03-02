Chioma Akpotha, Idia Aisien, Lamide Akintobi support Sebeccly Cancer Care’s #1K4Cancer Campaign

With over 50,000 Nigerian women being diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer per annum, the financial burden of their cancer care is huge. Many women are not able to start or complete treatment because cancer treatment is prohibitively expensive.

This scenario, played out in 2011, when a 24-year-old breast cancer patient named Veronica, shared her financial challenge at one of Sebeccly’s programmes. Wana Udobang (Wana Wana) challenged Nigerians to donate at least N1,000 each to support Veronica. Sebeccly raised 1 million in one month, and over N3,000,000 in total that year, and as a result, Veronica and 3 more women received their treatment at Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Read on BellaNaija here.

Sebeccly Cancer Care is re-launching the #1K4Cancer Campaign this year, and they need YOU to support by donating at least N1,000 towards the cause, and also encouraging your friends to do the same. Sebeccly Cancer Care is a not-for-profit cancer care and advocacy organization established in 2006. Sebeccly provides cancer awareness and screening services to women, and treatment assistance to cancer patients and support services to anyone affected by cancer. Check out more about Sebeccly here.

100% of funds raised during the #1K4Cancer challenge will go towards the free Screening Clinic, treatment of cancer patients and the weekly Amazon Survivorship Clinic which provides practical support and navigation services to women affected by breast cancer and cervical cancer.

Celebrities including Idia Aisien, Lamide Akintobi, Chioma Akpotha, and Stephanie Coker are supporting the cause, as well as the general population.

Donation Details-

Bank transfer/cheque:

Account Name: Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre:

Account Number: 0010849209 – GTB

OR

Pay securely online:

https://paystack.com/pay/sebeccly

BellaNaija is a media partner for the Sebeccly #1K4Cancer Campaign