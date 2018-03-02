Tips to take the Best Shots! TECNO Nigeria hosts a Mobile Photography Class at Social Week Lagos 2018

Imagine this: you want to take a picture of a beautiful image or person, what an incredible sight right? You start to visualize how the picture will come out. You pick up your phone and voila! You take the picture. I bet you were not satisfied with that one picture, so you kept taking different shots at different angles.
Almost everyone has experienced this scenario of not being able to take the perfect picture with their smartphone. With the pace at which smartphone cameras are evolving, most people are making it their favourite alternative to actual cameras.
In a bid to continually sustain an amazing user experience, Africa’s leading mobile phone maker, TECNO Mobile collaborated with WakaFire mobile photography to present a smartphone photography master class at the ongoing Social Media Week 2018 at the Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos. Truly when the students are ready, the teacher shows up, this is how it all went down.
The three musketeers
The event witnessed a brief yet powerful lecture session from pros in the field of photography namely; Torera Idowu, an award-winning journalist, Abdusalam Hamza, a documentary and lifestyle photographer and Obasa Olorunfemi, the founder/lead photographer of Wakafire mobile photography.
Time to learn
Torera speaking on the topic filming on mobile, noted that when making a video with your mobile phone, the first step is to treat the device like an actual camera while it is advisable not to hold the phone in a vertical position. She emphasised on the great specs the TECNO Phantom 8 has, which makes it great for making videos such as the 64GB storage capacity which can extend to 2TB, the sleek design and size that has a good grip and prevents shaky videos, the dual camera with two built-in zoom functions and the 20mp front facing camera.
Addressing the audience on his passion for documentary photography, Hamza urged everyone to start with what they have- their phone, all that is needed is to create the concept behind the picture in the mind first. He showcased a cross-section of his first exhibition all taken with the TECNO CAMON C9, CX AND PHANTOM 6 at different occasions.
Practical! Practical!
Everyone was given a chance to put what they had learnt into practice at the last session which was anchored by Femi of WakaFire photography, a man who takes all his professional shots with a smartphone. How cool is that! In his words ‘it is not what you have that limits you, it is what you have but don’t know how to use’. With these words as a mantra, the class learnt how to use basic phone editing apps found in the phone’s camera, picture gallery, Instagram and Snapseed.
With love from TECNO:
TECNO Mobile is noted for being customer-centric and bearing this in mind, all attendees were presented with a goodie bag filled with amazing gifts. Also, through a raffle draw and Q&A session, two people were lucky to be recipients of the latest TECNO flagship, the CAMON CM amongst other wonderful gifts that were won during the event.
The deputy marketing manager for TECNO Mobile Nigeria, Attai Oguche in his closing remark said “TECNO aims to encourage creators all around the world to utilize their full potential by providing quality devices with the best value. ‘Now you have learnt the basics, smartphones have gone beyond the normal usage of just texting and making calls. Put to good use what you have learnt, make your money, influence lives and most importantly, Experience More’ he added.
Coolest thing ever!
It is worthy to note that the pictures of the event and videos shot were done using TECNO Smartphones. Amazing right.
Something cooking in the oven
A hint was dropped by the deputy marketing manager for TECNO Mobile Nigeria, Attai Oguche about a new device coming up in April. According to him, it will be the biggest device in 2018.
Hmmm, more stellar innovations from TECNO? We are surely thrilled in advance. Watch out!
Check out more photos below:
———————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content
Wawu
Can u beat d pictures takn by Tecno phones?Cant wait fr d gadget coming in April..Tecno is d best…
This masterclass was lit. I’m happy i attended this session.
Before the session, i made a tweet and said after the session, experts would be made. And it came to pass that i have started taking bomb=ass photos from this day, even though i’m not an expert yet but i’m close.
Thanks to Tecno for sponsoring this session, even though i didn’t go home with a new phone, i went home smiling with people asking “Tecno gave you all these”? Special shoutout to wakafire as well.
In sum, the session was amazing.
It was really interesting attending the classes. There were many cleared misconception I had about photography in general and mobile phone photography in particular. Can have more this please?
I am glad i was able to attend the masterclass,if I didn’t i for 😷 .The class was amazingly lit
Thanks to tecno for sponsoring such an educative & interactive class.
I can say it anywhere,anytime dat tecno has really gave back a lot of goodies to the community.
Thanks to all that also contributed to the success of it all..Tecno na baba👍
The Camon CM is all shades of awesomeness!… TECNO is really a doing a splendid job in the Tech industry…. Damn!… The pictures of the CM are to die for.
The photography class was awesome…. It was interactive and lot of giveaways…. I enjoyed every bit of it
Wow… It was a fun event, alot was digested during this event. Tecno always expanding once horizon… Keep it up Tecno
Good to see that one doesn’t have to own a DSLR to take awesome photos, Hamza proved it.
this is interesting,its nice to know i can also produce superb photos with my smartphone
wow,nice one from tecno.this is so cool.photography is the real deal
this is good,tecno mobile should keep up the good works
A very interesting and educating event. Good job Tecno.
A very customer-centric brand. And this event was indeed helpful.
With phones one can shoot lovely pictures. This event taught us more.