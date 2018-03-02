Tips to take the Best Shots! TECNO Nigeria hosts a Mobile Photography Class at Social Week Lagos 2018

Imagine this: you want to take a picture of a beautiful image or person, what an incredible sight right? You start to visualize how the picture will come out. You pick up your phone and voila! You take the picture. I bet you were not satisfied with that one picture, so you kept taking different shots at different angles.

Almost everyone has experienced this scenario of not being able to take the perfect picture with their smartphone. With the pace at which smartphone cameras are evolving, most people are making it their favourite alternative to actual cameras.

In a bid to continually sustain an amazing user experience, Africa’s leading mobile phone maker, TECNO Mobile collaborated with WakaFire mobile photography to present a smartphone photography master class at the ongoing Social Media Week 2018 at the Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos. Truly when the students are ready, the teacher shows up, this is how it all went down.

The three musketeers

The event witnessed a brief yet powerful lecture session from pros in the field of photography namely; Torera Idowu, an award-winning journalist, Abdusalam Hamza, a documentary and lifestyle photographer and Obasa Olorunfemi, the founder/lead photographer of Wakafire mobile photography.

Time to learn

Torera speaking on the topic filming on mobile, noted that when making a video with your mobile phone, the first step is to treat the device like an actual camera while it is advisable not to hold the phone in a vertical position. She emphasised on the great specs the TECNO Phantom 8 has, which makes it great for making videos such as the 64GB storage capacity which can extend to 2TB, the sleek design and size that has a good grip and prevents shaky videos, the dual camera with two built-in zoom functions and the 20mp front facing camera.

Addressing the audience on his passion for documentary photography, Hamza urged everyone to start with what they have- their phone, all that is needed is to create the concept behind the picture in the mind first. He showcased a cross-section of his first exhibition all taken with the TECNO CAMON C9, CX AND PHANTOM 6 at different occasions.

Practical! Practical!

Everyone was given a chance to put what they had learnt into practice at the last session which was anchored by Femi of WakaFire photography, a man who takes all his professional shots with a smartphone. How cool is that! In his words ‘it is not what you have that limits you, it is what you have but don’t know how to use’. With these words as a mantra, the class learnt how to use basic phone editing apps found in the phone’s camera, picture gallery, Instagram and Snapseed.

With love from TECNO:

TECNO Mobile is noted for being customer-centric and bearing this in mind, all attendees were presented with a goodie bag filled with amazing gifts. Also, through a raffle draw and Q&A session, two people were lucky to be recipients of the latest TECNO flagship, the CAMON CM amongst other wonderful gifts that were won during the event.

The deputy marketing manager for TECNO Mobile Nigeria, Attai Oguche in his closing remark said “TECNO aims to encourage creators all around the world to utilize their full potential by providing quality devices with the best value. ‘Now you have learnt the basics, smartphones have gone beyond the normal usage of just texting and making calls. Put to good use what you have learnt, make your money, influence lives and most importantly, Experience More’ he added.

Coolest thing ever!

It is worthy to note that the pictures of the event and videos shot were done using TECNO Smartphones. Amazing right.

Something cooking in the oven

A hint was dropped by the deputy marketing manager for TECNO Mobile Nigeria, Attai Oguche about a new device coming up in April. According to him, it will be the biggest device in 2018.

Hmmm, more stellar innovations from TECNO? We are surely thrilled in advance. Watch out!

Check out more photos below:

