Interested in Photography? Don’t Miss this Business of Photography Conference | Tuesday, April 24th

The Business of Photography ConferenceThe Nigerian photography industry is about to take a new turn as all roads lead to the Business of Photography conference. The Business of Photography Conference is aimed at bringing photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography. In recent times the need to efficiently monetize the photography industry and define its future as a major part of the current and future national revenue generation sector has become more important.

The conference seeks to address the evolution of the photography sector from a business perspective and discuss a way forward as a means of charting a proper course for the future. It promises to be an exciting and engaging event as there are lots of activities planned for the day.

Date: Tuesday, April 24th, 2018
Time: 9.00 am – 9.00 pm
Venue: Landmark Event Center, Lagos

The conference would feature five segments; the Opening, the Conversation (panel session), Break out time (master classes), Cocktails/Networking and Exhibition. During the conversation segment, attendees would have the opportunity to listen to and chat with award-winning Nigerian photographers about the future of photography in Nigeria.

There would also be master classes where photographers learn certain set skills from the industry’s best hands. An exhibition area would also be set aside where attendees can buy and sell everything that has to do with photography.

The grand ambition is to establish ‘Business of Photography’ as an annually held gathering of photography stakeholders, with attendees including creatives, investors, equipment manufacturers, retailers and buyers of creative work.

To attend the event, register here.

For sponsorship and exhibition enquires, send an email to roseline@businessofphotography.net

For media enquiries, send an email to ydagency@yettyd.com

