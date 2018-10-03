LagosAPCPrimaries: Ambode concedes, congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode has congratulated the winner of the Lagos APC gubernatorial primary Jide Sanwo-Olu.
Ambode made this known at a press conference on Wednesday.
He promised to work with the party’s candidate to ensure victory for the party in 2019.
The NWC panel of the APC and the party’s leadership in the state had, after an initial disagreement, agreed on the result of the primaries that took place on Tuesday where Sanwo-Olu was declared winner.
Wow! Things have moved on so fast in Lagos. I don’t even know if I should feel sorry for Ambode.
Shameless man. His favorite phrase was ” i will sack you”…let’s see who he will sack now.
@ESOSA, but there are people who deserve to be sacked. In fact, most Nigerian civil servants DESERVE to be sacked (and all politicians).
All these nut jobs need to know is that #TheMovementIsLive
The truth shall be known to the people and they will use it to set themselves free from the shackles of these two useless professions that like to infringe on the inalienable rights of human beings and continues to stagnate our entire nation.
When you live in a glass house, you don’t throw stones. 4 years ago, he was throwing stones (proverbial) at Fashola, it’s his turn now. Even Fashola didn’t suffer such a public humiliation.
In my meditation on the Ambode-APC-Tinubu fallout, I contacted the ascended master of power politics, Niccolo Machiavelli to gain a master’s insight; the master looked at me, grinned and said to me: “My son, have thou not seen my text on the art of politics?” He continued and reminded me:
“It must be considered that there is nothing more difficult to carry out nor more doubtful of success nor more dangerous to handle than to initiate a new order of things; for the reformer has enemies in all those who profit by the old order, and only lukewarm defenders in all those who would profit by the new order…”
And I said, “O worthy master, what can Ambode do to remain in power?” The master grinned again, shook his head and whispered in to my right ear. Hmmmmmm
I conclude with this ” In developed climes, political parties are funded by donations from wealthy individuals, organizations and general public. In Nigeria’s nascent democracy, the politicians are expected to fund the parties. The politician and the party structure, through which you ride into limelight from obscurity can not be mutually exclusive. Nigeria’s democracy is young. To expect perfection now is unrealistic” Good luck Ambo. I must also say Fashola has been interestingly silent on the Lagos saga. His silence isn’t only golden, but wise. Fashola is smart. Be like Fashola.
While my personal take is that Ambode sucked as a governor, I still cannot wrap my head around how 1 man (Bola Tinubu) can have such a clout. I am not for voting for or against parties/institution but in this case. I will rather PDP wins the governorship in Lagos. Just so APC can lose its power and thereby making Mr. Tinubu lose his grip on Lagos. This is just ridiculous!!!
@ Esosa…did he say it bacause people were not performing?
Some of our people do not take government job serious. Can’t say I blame him for saying that.