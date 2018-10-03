LagosAPCPrimaries: Ambode concedes, congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode has congratulated the winner of the Lagos APC gubernatorial primary Jide Sanwo-Olu.

Ambode made this known at a press conference on Wednesday.

He promised to work with the party’s candidate to ensure victory for the party in 2019.

The NWC panel of the APC and the party’s leadership in the state had, after an initial disagreement, agreed on the result of the primaries that took place on Tuesday where Sanwo-Olu was declared winner.