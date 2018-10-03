Cristiano Ronaldo issues Statement on Rape Accusation

Former World’s Best Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has released a statement addressing the rape accusation made against him.

Kathryn Mayorga had accused Ronaldo of raping her in 2009, after which she had signed an out-of-court settlement with him.

She recently opened a civil suit against the Juventus player, seeking to have the settlement voided.

Although Ronaldo had addressed the allegation on his Instagram Live, terming it “fake news,” he’s officially come out to deny it.

He wrote on his Twitter:

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.

