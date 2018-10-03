Buhari speaks with Rebecca Sharibu, says FG is determined to bring missing Dapchi Girl Leah Home

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday revealed that he had a conversation with Rebecca Sharibu, mother of missing Dapchi Girl, Leah Sharibu.

Buhari shared the news on his official Twitter, @MBuhari, writing that he reiterated the administration’s determination to rescue Leah from captivity.

Today I spoke with Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, to reiterate our determination to bring her daughter Leah back home safely. The thoughts & prayers of all Nigerians are with the Sharibu family, & the families of all those still in captivity. We will do everything we can to bring them back.

Leah remains the only girl in captivity after Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, abducted 119 students from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State.

Rebecca had in September, together with Daniel David Kadzai and Lift-Up-Now Incorporation, a US-based organization, sued the Federal Government to the sum of ₦500 million.