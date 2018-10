Duchess Kate Middleton has made her official return from maternity leave this week.

The 36-year-old royal spent time with children doing gardening work at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden on Tuesday (October 2) in London, England.

Sayers Croft is an activity centre aimed at educating and involving children and the local community in the environment.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo | WPA Pool