Duke & Duchess of Sussex have made their First Official Visit to Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex made an official visit to Sussex today as they visited the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018, in Peacehaven, United Kingdom.

They also visited the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park and The Royal Pavilion.

The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th, 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson | Dan Kitwood | WPA Pool