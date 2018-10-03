Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives ‘Special Distinction for Thought Leadership’ Award in New York

On September 27th, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie received the Special Distinction for Thought Leadership Award during the 2018 Annual Awards Dinner of the Global Hope Coalition in New York City.

The Global Hope Coalition is a network of four nonprofit foundations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa dedicated to identifying heroes against violent extremism and amplifying their work.

Taking place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 73rd session, the event paid tribute to several presidents and prime ministers for their “compassionate and dignified response” to the Syrian and Rohingya refugee crises.

See photos of Chimamanda at the event below.