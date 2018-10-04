Gabrielle Union’s New Collection with New York & Company is set to drop This Friday!

In August 2017, Gabrielle Union designed a collection for New York & Company, needless to say, that the entire collection was a hit. The actress wanted to create pieces that were relatively affordable and also accessible to most people and the collection featured pieces that depicted Gabrielle’s personal style.

Great news! She has taken to Instagram to announce the release date for her new collection with New York and Co. The Being Mary Jane lead character wrote,

We’re back serving looks and range baby. Get ready to shop till you drop this Friday when my latest @nyandcompany collection hits stores✨ #alltogethernow

Get ready to shop till you drop!

Photo Credit: Instagram | gabunion