Mastercard Foundation & African Leadership Academy announce 2018 Anzisha Prize Finalists

The Mastercard Foundation, in partnership with the African Leadership Academy (ALA) has announced the 2018 Anzisha Prize Finalists.

The finalists will join the Anzisha Fellowship – a lifelong affiliation that will help accelerate their path to entrepreneurship success.

On Tuesday, October 23, these 20 finalists, selected from a pool of over 600 applicants, from 13 countries, will compete for the Anzisha Prize, Africa’s premier award for her youngest entrepreneurs.

Among the finalists is Kenyan Kevin Kibet, the 22-year old founder of FarmMoja Limited which supports smallholder farmers by providing them with inputs, training, and access to reliable markets. Since its inception in 2016, FarmMoja has distributed inputs to 30 farmers, acquired a seven-acre farm with 1,000 trees, and raised $20,000 in equity funding from angel investors to underwrite its expansion activities.

Another finalist, Vanessa Ishimwe from Rwanda is running three learning centres within a Ugandan refugee camp which are educating more than 300 children and employing 18 youth as teachers.

The 20 finalists will be flown to Johannesburg for a 10-day entrepreneurship boot camp where they will receive intensive training from African Leadership Academy’s renowned Entrepreneurial Leadership faculty. They will be coached on how to pitch their business to a panel of judges for a share of the US$100,000 cash prize. The grand prize winner will receive US$25,000. The remainder of the prize money will be shared among the rest of the finalists. Additionally, each finalist is enrolled in a Fellowship program that will provide over $7,500 in additional support and services.

The Anzisha Prize will be hosting events across the continent to share the stories of this year’s top 20 entrepreneurs and to encourage young Africans to start their own ventures. To register your organisation for an official live streaming event, register at www.anzishaprize.org/watchanzishalive or email [email protected]

See the 2018 finalists below:

You can keep up with the latest news, meet the finalists, hear more about their ventures, and watch the awards gala live on YouTube.