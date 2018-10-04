I think Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie “is an extremist… misleading a lot of our girls” – Eunice Atuejide | WATCH

The flag bearer and founder of the National Interest Party, Eunice Atuejide has shared her thoughts on feminism especially as preached by famous writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
In a recent interview with CoolFM‘s Daddy Freeze, the presidential aspirant, while insisting on not subscribing to the feminist idea, revealed that she feels that Adichie is an extremist whose opinion on feminism might sometimes be misleading young women.
She continues that while on “very few occasions,” she agrees with some of Adichie’s takes on feminism, she is largely worried that women who look up to the renowned author just might be biting themselves “in the bum.”
Watch the video (that part starts from the 58.25 mark):
…..so, why are you aspiring to be a president? Your place should be in “thza kitchen and thza oza room.”
I get your stragegy – ride on Chimamanda’s fame to rise from obscurity. Lol
Gbam. All sorts of nonentities piggy-backing on Chimamanda’s fame to get heard for 5 minutes.
Guess what? Chimamanda is somebody’s wife; I bet you she is submissive to her husband but she comes online and sells y’ll this outlandish b.s that she does not subscribe to.. Don’t be deceived guys.. Feminism is equality for both sexes but that does not mean we should act like “physiologically we are equal to a man”. C’mon, there is a reason why men have testosterone and women have estrogen. I believe a man and a woman should get equal pay for the same job performed. Yes I believe in feminism but Chimamanda is an extremist.
You bet she’s submissive to her husband…… ? Anyway… do you have an example of the outlandish bs you claim Adichie promotes?
You really need to get your head out of your a** and see the light.. That is how the pastors in Nigeria sell “Religion” to yll but they spend the “tithes and offerings” on private jets while their congregation die from lack/poverty.
@NIKA, and I bet you (without presuming to know what goes on in their household) with reasonably certainty that Chimamanda is most definitely NOT “submissive” to her husband – and neither is he to her. Nor would either one likely want the other to be. Frankly, it is rather sad commentary that anyone would harbor such low expectations in entering a marriage/relationship expecting to be submissive to her partner. One does not even have to be tagged with the label of ‘feminist’ to reject such an UNHEALTHY conception of matrimony. Any healthy relationship should be based on COMPLEMENTARY equality rather than subservience.
Your ascribed name “The Realist” why can’t you be “realistic?” There is a big difference between “feminism” and an “extremism”. Beyonce, Hillary Clinton, and Mitchell Obama are all feminist, go check out their ideologies. Since you can’t differentiate the difference and you need to be schooled.
Nika, abegi don’t bore me with childish sophistry.
There’s a world of difference between whether someone is submissive to another (which was what we were discussing) and whether she is a so-called “extremist”. In fact, one can actually simultaneously NOT be submissive and NOT be an extremist, as both are NOT mutually-exclusive. Unless you believe that those who refuse to submit to apartheid, racism, oppression, tribalism, child marriage, FGM, sexual assault, etc., are by definition “extremists”!
PS: Even the Hillary Clinton that you cite famously stated that was not one of those women baking cookies and standing by her man blindly. Quit conflating issues.
Just gonna sit and wait for the comments. Lol
Lol. I’m tired of this woman. Period. This isn’t the way.
I get it, she wants to satisfy the majority but really, she should understand that its impossible and this is only hurting her chances.
She doesn’t have any chances. Non one is going to vote for you because you’re controversial and say things that pander to the male ego. She’s very rude and uncouth. This type will make a very poor leader . The way she was gloating about dealing with party members. She should carry on.
Lawyers in the house, is there a case for defamation or something else? Chimamanda’s lawyers need to find the loophole somewhere and make a scapegoat of Eunice. Chimamanda should not take this lightly. There’s a time to ignore, and there’s a time you should not ignore. This is one of the times you should not ignore.
Here’s my vote! Take it!
Not.
Attention seeker oshi… I hope Chimamanda never responds to her. Instead of her to go and study how women in history have been able to break barriers, she’s here resorting to cheap classless tactics.
Any time of feminism I think of Gloria Marie Steinem. She started the Ms. magazine which is a magazine for feminist and had many readers and followere, Ms Steinem who was a staunch feminist would later stunned the world when she got married at age 66. All I could think of the many women who chose to follow her lifestyle and remained single.
But the idea of being a feminist does not somehow void you of falling in love. We just ask that the men that pursue us not look at us as if they are doing us a favor, we ask that they not be misogynistic, we ask that they treat us with respect and not see our ambitions as a threat or dismiss them as if they are irrelevant to society. We ask that the opportunities given to men are also given to women with the same level of faith in execution. So this idea of not marrying or hating men because we are feminist couldn’t be further from the truth it is just another cop out for men and some women – who have chosen not to educate themselves on what feminism really is – to continue to hate the idea that women are starting to see the light and are not stopping. Feminism isn’t and has never been about male bashing. It is beneficial to all. Stop latching on to the constructed negative part.
Totally support your opinion ma. The followers are people who are in search of their identity.NEVER A FEMINIST chimamanda is confused.
Feminism does not advocate for spinsterhood. It doesn’t however insist on marriage. So a feminist can Decide to marry. Or not. The point is that either should be a choice and not a hiderance to her fulfilling her life’s potential. The personal choices of Gloria or Adichie are theirs.
She needs to keep Chimamanda’s name out of her mouth.
She looks so eager to please freeze and the audience . She lack self
why will you borrow money to run your party ? it just doesn’t make sense
This Eunice woman again? Girl bye!
It’s not about pleasing anybody! Chiamanda is married, bride price was paid on her head ! As far as I am concerned; she is an hypocrite who the devil is using to collect fame in this world and to lead young women astray ! After she agreed that her husband who is a white man paid her bride price and recently she started saying yada yada about bride price ! I stopped seeing her as a straight forward personality ! She should have done only white wedding now ! Young women follow her at your own peril, as someone that puts stupid ideas in people’s head especially women and goes on to do the right one for herself is the devil’s advocate !as far as i am concerned she is the first daughter of ekwensu!
CNA is married to a Nigerian (perhaps biracial). Don’t carry and spread fake news.
CNA has an opinion informed by her studies, readings and life experiences.
If you don’t like CNA’s opinion, fine. Focus on forming an informed opinion yourselves.
It is so disheartening the way women focus on not being labelled “feminist.’
Why not focus on improving condition for the female child?
Every day there is a story about a female child that has been assaulted or raped.
Women suffer a lot around the world, especially in Nigeria.
We should all work towards alleviating the very gender-specific suffering meted out to women
Thank you @ Professor X… I indeed concur.
One doesn’t have to agree with whatever CNA says but please carve your own niche as opposed to raining on someone else’s parade.
It’s not a curse to fight for justice, too many women and female children suffer. Men suffer in this country as well but women are pretty much given the short end of the stick.
Thank you for speaking your truth and standing up for what’s right.
@ lacey, you are testament to the scourge dealing with this generation. Zero intelligence. You take soundbites and run with them. No semblance of depth. Unlettered chinless wonder. Just look at the ill-informed spittle you produced by way of a comment.
That moment when you want to comment and you read someone’s comment saying “the devil is using Chimamanda” you lose all hope for some Nigerians. How shockingly sad! Do people actually think and believe these things?
Anyway, Eunice! Get a freaking life girl, you need one and while you’re at it, learn… Learn about how to come across decently. Learn decorum, learn grace, learn calmness, learn good form, learn how to be charismatic- yes as hard as it may seem, these traits can be learned and mastered with appropriate training ( ask the Royal Family).
However, above all get a life! Leave Chimamanda out of your business. How a woman can lay into her own gender really does beat me, it’s unnecessary to say the least.
Just in case you have not comprehended the message from the onset, it’s purely a clarion call to advise you to get a life, focus on your path and stay in your lane.
Oh so because someone else doesn’t believe in Chimamanda’s lost cause. You are offended.
The comment above just spelt to the truth in black and white. If you don’t like it, jump off a bridge!
Truth is always bitter. So, if you can’t swallow the bitter truth. Spit it out and keep your thoughts to yourself!
And by the way there is nothing smart about you Don’t call yourself Ms Smart.
If you were truly smart, you would have the discernment to differentiate truth from error.
Take a pill from your stash, you need it more than most sweetheart.
@bitter truth, you aren’t taking your own advise: keep your attavistic thoughts to yourself. There’s no place for people like you in the future.
@Miss Smart, thanks jare! I had the exact same visceral reaction at that “the devil is using Chimamanda” claptrap, but then again it should neither be surprising or shocking as most religions are sexist (even arguably mysogynistic). Smdh
Am not a fan of this woman but she has said my mind completely. There are certain truths which chimamanda talk about that i have always stood for before thier feminist popularity BUT there are a whole lot of misdirected thoughts i dont subcsribe to and will never support. Chimamanda if you are reading this then hear me loud i or any woman i come in contact with i will dissuade from your feminist movement, you are wrecking lives subtly, please stop it. Just focus on helping women that are abused and build confidence and courage in our young women. Yes a woman’s life is beyond getting married very good but if you eventually get married dont wrestle whos responsibility it is to give attention to your children. Infact there are a whole lot i wish to say, i hope we would have a dialogue one day.
What I find the most puzzling about people who think like you is the lengths you go to for entry into or even the most tenuous affiliation to countries and cultures that do not subscribe to the same ‘African’ culture that you worship. The world is evolving. Be left behind if you choose but let others evolve along as they choose.
Madam create your own niche.
Chimamanda worked so hard and keeps working hard to be noticed!
Stop tapping from her hardwork. Get off from her shadows. Tell the world who you are and what you can do!
Stay in your lane!
Chimamanda is a hypocrite. After all her feminism crusade and dissing “Beyonce’s feminism”, her husband paid her bride-price. It is the young girls that use her as template for their lives, and are not mature to judge right that I pity.
Arrrrrrrghhhhhhhhh!!!!!! Learn to read, comprehend and if you still don’t understand do some research.
It’s called compromise. She doesn’t advocate the practice but still allowed it to take place. I did the exact same thing. I see no significance in the practice especially as its not even an organic tradition. Its also extremely misogynistic as it 100% denotes the purchase of a woman as property.
My partner and I are educated modern individuals. So although we made it clear that we were only participating as a formality, we also didn’t object when families insisted. Bride price is not indicative of marital success. And its not legally binding.
CNA and Beyonce are like day and night so no surprises there.
And no, CNA is not a hypocrite. Nigerians throw that word around a lot so maybe you meant something else. You don’t sound smart so who knows.
Lmao! There’s something in the air. The status quo, brain-dead, and the intellectually decrepit that has held Nigeria to ransom are going to be destroyed. Just watch! I’ve already seen it.😁 There are strategic points it’s going to come from- politics, religion and culture/tradition that hinders people especially women from reaching their full potential. And I’m sooo here for it.😁 Nigeria must change by force. Chimamanda, you have done well! No movement in the need for change got their way by being a two-faced neutral idiot or maintaining the status quo. The satanic elements among us are already shaking in their boots. 😁 Tehehe! God is good! This is lovely.
@Engoz I would really like to meet you. Time and again, you have expressed my thoughts!
One would think that the educated Nigerians, especially women could decipher that feminism is not about women not getting married, being godly wives and good mothers but the emancipation of the female gender from all the disadvantages, negativity and unfair restrictions/conditions the society has subjected them to for ages.
Just yesterday, I had this lengthy conversation with a well-educated (female) friend who said Chimamanda’s opinion on bride price was rubbish.
Here are some excerpts of my response:
“What is the origin of *Bride Price.*? Did someone introduce it? When? Why?
Man is known to resist change and those who challenge the status quo.
Without men and women who challenge the status quo, ask questions and air their opposing views, humanity would not have advanced! They are seen as *eccentrics* and often opposed, even despised. 😁…. Think of Aristotle, Einstein, Newton etc.
Mmmm…..Genesis 24: 50-56-61….. Eliezer , Abraham’s servant took Rebekkah as wife for Isaac ….he gave jewels to her and gifts to her brothers… *not that they demanded it*….. none to her father, Laban….
It was actually Laban that made a feast…. now that is the real marriage covenant….. *not Bride Price*…..
(Marriage is a Covenant bound by love and sacrifice between husband and wife, through thick and thin.)
What is culture?
Who makes/sets culture?
Has culture remained the same through all ages?
Can culture be changed?
By whom?
Must it be *initially* totally accepted by all – (for or against before either becomes generally accepted as culture)?
These are questions to jog your mind and shake you out of a rigid mindset.
If you accept it (e.g bride price), some do not. Some actually want it stopped as much as you want it to stay.
Think of it , this is why some teachers gave up on students who didn’t think or answer within ‘text books or stereotypes’ yet they *were genuises that revolutionized the world.*
You find them in every field and aspect of life, formal and informal, educated and illiterate.
Yet…they change cultures… and change the world.
If we all think alike, act alike and agree we will all be brainwashed conformists.
Some people are born to change the world….others to be stuck in a rut.
People discover things in their locality or initiate it and pass it down…. (as culture).
Another generation can come up and dump them… for reasons cogent to them…. *nothing is cast in stone.*
Read through the history of other nations and you will see some so-called cultures that have been abandoned or eroded….
Some so-called cultures are even borrowed by association/socialisation and travelling extensively. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 🙂
Dynamic mindset and “allowing” others to differ is the way to go.”
You have said it all. I started a website d-liberation.com which I have been too lazy to post on. 😩😩😩 Still working on it. Lord help me! You can follow me on Twitter -Engoz @d3liberation. Nigeria must change by force. As a Christian, Nigeria’s brand of Christianity must change. Nigerian women must start thinking critically, they are the ones who populate the church meanwhile their husbands are the head of house,lmao!!!! I have noticed no matter how ‘spirit-filled’ Nigerian pastors or leaders of the church claim they are, there is a systematic attempt to limit the female from reaching full self actualization. The psychological damage these people have done is unbelievable. Even men who claim they are activists, progressives, fighting for the liberation of Nigeria, watch out for them. There is always a stench of misogyny or chauvinism. It is very important for women’s voices to be represented while this wind of change (not your yeye APC change o lmao 😂) is coming. We must critically analyze all culture, religion or secular policy that affects the woman. It’s either we amend or trash them in the dustbin.
@ Engoz, thank you. I sure will foĺlow you on twitter.
Ohhh guess what i have wlso started mine to save as many women as God help me from your evil movement lets see who looses or wins. I have said it CHIMAMANDA lets have an open dialogue.
Teheheeee, I don’t think you even understand how late and dead on arrival you are. A revolution is coming. It will take all kinds of people christians, muslims, atheists, agnostics, deists, and they will all have one thing in common- “the ability to THINK and seek truth”. We will so destroy established systems that has made Nigeria Satan’s hideout, made us all retrogressive, and backward. You can mark my words! You had better bookmark this page for evidence.
Really?!! Daddy Freeze had go through 80% of the interview before remembering that they have met before???
Shocking! shows how OAPs dont prepare, just wing it smh
This woman!!!! She irks me. Porch monkeying about. Why she gets attention is beyond me. Nigeria is a nation of misogynists so maybe she is being used to regress female progress.