Davido pays Tribute to Tagbo Umenike a Year after his Passing

04.10.2018

It’s been one year since the headline-making demise of Tagbo Umenike amidst controversial reports, and close friend, Davido has taken to his social media platforms to pay his tribute.

Davido shared on Instagram, “On this day last year ! We lost our brother! We love and Miss you g ! 🕊🕊❤️ Continue to Rest In Peace Tagbo!”

Tagbo was pronounced dead at a hospital back in 2017 after after spending time with his friends, including Davido. Autopsy report revealed he died of suffocation.

    Respect to Davido, not all that is lost can be forgotten.

