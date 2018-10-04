Is Africa Ready for the New Pop Up Channel Focusing on LGBTQ1+ Community?

A new pop up channel is coming to television screens across Africa from October 4th called OUTtv.

OUTtv focuses on the LGBTQI+ community, and will be available from Thursday 4 October to Sunday 4 November on DStv Channel 198.

According to DStv, You can expect a little bit of drama, great blockbuster movies and enough reality shows to keep your heart happy! Celebrating diversity and shining a light on the trials, tribulations and celebrations within the community, you won’t want to miss out on this great spread of top content.

The question is, are most African countries ready for a channel like this, considering that homosexuality is a crime in most of these countries and there’s widespread homophobic activities that even result in deaths.

For example, in Nigeria, the law prohibits same sex marriages, gay clubs, organisations and societies cannot be registered in the country, and also, public shows of same sex affection is prohibited.

Click HERE for more details on the tv channel.