Is Africa Ready for the New Pop Up Channel Focusing on LGBTQ1+ Community?

A new pop up channel is coming to television screens across Africa from October 4th called OUTtv.
OUTtv focuses on the LGBTQI+ community, and will be available from Thursday 4 October to Sunday 4 November on DStv Channel 198.
According to DStv, You can expect a little bit of drama, great blockbuster movies and enough reality shows to keep your heart happy! Celebrating diversity and shining a light on the trials, tribulations and celebrations within the community, you won’t want to miss out on this great spread of top content.
The question is, are most African countries ready for a channel like this, considering that homosexuality is a crime in most of these countries and there’s widespread homophobic activities that even result in deaths.
For example, in Nigeria, the law prohibits same sex marriages, gay clubs, organisations and societies cannot be registered in the country, and also, public shows of same sex affection is prohibited.
Click HERE for more details on the tv channel.
100% support.
I don’t want it on my bouquet.
Not interested
0% support
I know that my post will not be published,the likes of Bella and Lindaikeji who keep using your platform to push this homosexual agenda… hmm. God is not mocked you will all soon start to reap what you sow
It is very disrespectful. You know it is illegal in the country, yet you are broadcasting it. When they slam millions of dollars fines on you now, you will start whining. Can you go to any other country outside of Africa and broadcast what is illegal to them. Try it in China or Indonesia, na death sentence!
I am not even worried. The lower and the upper houses will quickly sit on this one and refuse to allow them to air!
Na so e dey take start
small small
na so e dey take creep in
Nigerians and hypocrisy. Of all the problems in Nigeria, the only one Nigerians fight is homosexuality. Only if we all could feel this strongly about the corruption and blatant abuse of power and impoverishment of the people by our politicians.Nigeria will be a better [email protected],@Asha and @zzzzzzz,all of you please direct your energy at things that you can change and make a difference. You cannot stop people from being homosexual cos you are not God the creator. Use your energy to fight other ills in Nigeria.do not waste your time.
@Tim Jones, that we speak against one ill does not mean we do NOT speak against other ills. Nigerians do, so that lame excuse does not hold water, sorry.
Rubbish. As mentioned above, BN has been pushing this dead-on-arrival agenda for some time now, no wonder you guys are declining at the speed of light ehen.
We are not interested. Rubbish!!!
I probably will not watch it (or go out of my way to do so), but I personally have ABSOLUTELY NO PROBLEMS with it…
All these folks talking smack here were probably watching “Will & Grace”! Lol!
Maybe you were, I certainly wasn’t ***Rme.
what is that again?
I am kinda indifferent to be honest.