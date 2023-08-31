Laetitia Mugerwa: On Balancing Human Rights and International Relations

The recent fallout between Uganda and the West specifically supra-nationals around LGBTQI rights is too critical for any serious writer to ignore. Not just for another reactive article but for the most part a call to protest the grounds upon which diplomatic relations on this issue are shaped. Facts straight, the case of Uganda is not unique as there are over 67 countries of the world where people who identify as gay or with different sexual orientations are persecuted, criminalised, imprisoned and murdered.

Unpacking this fallout requires noting that Uganda recently amended its Homosexuality Act which calls for death punishments, and years of imprisonment to not only people who identify as LGBTQI but also people who are viewed to “promote” or ally with the community. In response to this law, the World Bank took the step of suspending all allocated funds to Uganda, using this action as a form of protest against the law due to its contradiction with the Bank’s core values.



“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” a familiar adage that prompts us to examine the facts at hand. To begin, it’s crucial to note that the Ugandan Law concerning LGBTQI rights stands as an exemplification of cruelty. Its existence poses a challenge due to its unsettling nature, as it not only criminalises individuals based on their self-identified identities but also incarcerates those who support and stand by them. This law transcends the bounds of humanity and sound reasoning, representing a grievous departure from fundamental principles. This law isn’t merely contentious; it is constructed upon a foundation of stereotypes that unjustly malign LGBTQI people as hateful and an imminent threat to the fabric of human existence. Every law-abiding citizen should certainly be concerned about a weaponised legal system against identity.

However, it is equally important to acknowledge and respect that certain countries or communities have implemented bans on homosexuality or limited LGBTQI individuals from accessing certain privileges. This is not exclusive to Uganda; indeed, a similar situation exists in the United States, where LGBTQI couples are prohibited from marrying in 13 states. It is evident that the perception of homosexuality as a “sin” and “unnatural” is shared by some in Uganda, just as it is held by a portion of the American population.