Tolani Alli Joins the World Bank to Shape Global Development Narratives

Nigerian documentary photographer and visual storyteller Tolani Alli has officially joined the World Bank, where she will work alongside the institution’s leadership team to shape global conversations around development, impact, and progress through the power of visual storytelling.

This new role follows her time as Executive Digital Storyteller to the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, where she documented the Bank’s work across several African nations. Through her lens, she has captured policy in motion, leadership in action, and grassroots efforts that continue to transform communities across the continent.

Prior to joining the AfDB, Tolani served as the official photographer to former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi. She went on to become one of the few women to work closely with Nigeria’s Presidency in a visual storytelling role, serving as Special Adviser on Photography and Head of Content Production in the office of former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she described the move as “a continuation of purpose,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to “a broader global mission” through her storytelling lens.

At the World Bank, Tolani will be contributing to efforts aimed at spotlighting global development issues such as poverty reduction, sustainability, and equity, using her photography to document the stories and stakeholders behind key initiatives.