Get a Glimpse into Kezia Agyeman-Boafo’s World of Modelling, Acting & Presenting in This Editon of “Doing Life With…”

This week, we are doing life with Kezia Agyeman-Boafo, a Ghanaian actress, model and presenter. Kezia has appeared in Amarea’s and YKB’s videos as a model and in various movies.

Hey Kezia, describe how you feel right now in one word

I’m super excited about this opportunity to share a little about myself.

We are glad to have you too, give us a glimpse into your background

I was brought up by my mother. I schooled in Accra for some time and continued in the village, then back to Accra. After some time, I had my kids, Nkunim, a girl and Nhyiraba, a boy. A while later, I lost my mum. While in school, I was always reciting poems for my class or the school as a whole. I was also into acting and I performed on school stages. When people saw me then, they told me I looked like a model. I then decided to join movie productions after school which I was given a lead role but the movies never came out. Afterwards, I started modelling and then people started noticing me through music videos, runways and photoshoots. I have come this far by grace.

We are proud of you, Kezia. You’re an actress, model and presenter, how you have been able to combine these roles?

My modelling journey has been good so far, although my height poses a challenge sometimes. I’m 5’8 but usually, they want 5’10 upwards. I don’t complain much because my complexion makes me unique and keeps me going.

I am a model, actress, presenter, poet and mother. I must say it is very challenging because there are times I have to leave the kids and go for a shoot while making sure they’re safe at home. Sometimes, before I leave at dawn for shoots, I need to wake up very early, cook for the kids and make sure they’re okay. While on set, I have to call to check in on them. But if I’m going to spend days on set, I get a relative to assist at home and it’s very challenging but in all, glory and honour be unto God for seeing me through all these challenges.

Walk us through a typical day in your life, from when you wake up until you sleep at night

So when I wake up in the morning, I prepare the kids’ breakfast and get them ready for school. I do some house chores. If I have a shoot or I have some delivery to make (I sell shea butter pomades as well), then I prepare dinner so that when they’re back from school, they just warm it and eat. When I get back, I go through their homework and make the necessary corrections. But on days when I have the whole day at home, I sometimes wait for them so we can cook together and they get to learn one or two from cooking. We then eat together, pray and then off to bed.

Share one fun moment in your career on set, on the runway, or on air

One of the fun moments on set was Amarea‘s music video shoot for Fancy. The set was so exciting and fun. No shortage of food and the artist herself was a vibe. Her entire crew and set were fire and dope. Another fun moment I had on set was when I was shooting a music video for YKB‘s bo card. We were all tired but we had to get it done. So while we were waiting for the camera batteries to be full, we entertained each other and cracked jokes to make the set very interesting and fun.

This sounds lovely. Tell us about your life outside work and what you do for fun

I like watching movies, spending some time with my kids and listening to some music for relaxation.

One life motivation that keeps you going?

My motivation comes from my children. Anytime I see them, I know I have to keep pushing through because their lives would be miserable if I gave up. I also know that with God, everything is possible. My favourite quote is “Time will tell”.

What’s your favourite Ghanaian dish?

My favourite Ghanaian dish is Banku and okro stew or soup, It’s a must-try for foreigners, they won’t regret it, trust me!

Haha, we’ll try that one day. One great thing about living in Ghana?

It’s a very peaceful country, to be honest.

One career wish you have?

I hope I get to work with bigger brands that appreciate me for me and not focus too much on my height.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Kezia

Thank you for having me, BellaNaija!

