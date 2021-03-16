Are You an Innovative Young African Entrepreneur? Apply for the Anzisha Prize and Win Over $100,000

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Are you a young African entrepreneur with a vision and strategy that has the potential to transform your society and even Africa? If that’s the case, we’ve got great news for you. One of Africa’s most prestigious youth entrepreneurship competition, Anzisha Prize is rewarding young Africans who are changing the continent and their societies for the better.

The application period is now open, and the search is on for Africa’s most creative social and business entrepreneurs under 22 years old. Nominations are welcome until March 31, 2021.

The Anzisha Prize recognizes initiative and creativity and is hosted by the African Leadership Academy in collaboration with The MasterCard Foundation. The award is presented to outstanding young entrepreneurs who are “finding ways to create sustainable solutions to some of the biggest problems faced by their communities.”

For young people from all walks of life, the Anzisha Prize is one of the most open and inclusive pan-African opportunities. The Anzisha Prize Tour team will visit main hubs and engage local media in every area, offering application forms and information in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.

To be considered for one of Anzisha Fellows, you must demonstrate two key characteristics: you must be the founder and CEO of your company, and you spend at least 20 hours a week (or more) on your firm, with plans to continue doing so after placement.

ELIGIBILITY

  • You must be between 15 and 22 years old with an ID document or Passport to present as evidence. Anyone born before November 1, 1998, or after October 31, 2004, will not be considered.
  • You must be a national of an African country with a business based in Africa for African customers/beneficiaries.
  • The Anzisha Prize isn’t awarded for great ideas or business plans – you must have already started, and be able to prove it! Get started now and ensure you have tangible results to share before applications open.
  • Your business, invention or social project can be in any field or industry (science and technology, civil society, arts and culture, sports, etc.). Any kind of venture is welcome to apply.
  • Groups or teams can apply (for example, maybe you have 2 or 3 co-founders who started your business or project together), however, you must choose one person to apply for the prize, on behalf of the group. This individual must be one of the founding members.

What the Winner takes Home

  • Monetary Reward of a shared amount of $100,000.
  • $2,000 access to a world-renowned Entrepreneurial Leadership curriculum and training with the potential for further investment based on engagement and performance.
  • $2,500 worth of support from consulting and mentorship service.
  • $2,000 worth of fees for Global speaking events or Experts in Residence support.
  • $1,000 worth of access to Regional Indabas across the continent

Important Dates & Deadlines

Semi-finalists will be selected on a rotating basis, so apply early!

  • 31 March 2021: Applications close.
  • May 2021: Phone interviews and due diligence visit with the semi-finalists, and final selection.
  • July 2021: Announcement of the Top 50 Finalists of the 2021 edition of the Anzisha Prize.
  • August 2021: Announcement of the top 20 2021 Finalists.
  • October 2021: Anzisha Business Accelerator and Anzisha Prize Awards Forum.

Visit www.anzishaprize.org/apply for more

