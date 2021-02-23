Calling All Entrepreneurs! Apply to the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme Now | Deadline March 31



The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy empowering African entrepreneurs is accepting applications now on www.tefconnect.com for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

With the deadline fast approaching, this year’s intervention which includes $5000 funding, mentoring and training for each selected business, prioritizes the economic recovery of young African entrepreneurs following the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower over 3,500 young African entrepreneurs.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which celebrated ten years of impact in 2020, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. Successful applicants receive world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.

The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu stated, “The Tony Elumelu Foundation now more than ever is demonstrating our commitment to unleashing the potential of young African entrepreneurs, the key to Africa’s long-term economic transformation. The pandemic has created challenges across the continent, but we know that with the Tony Elumelu Foundation tried and tested Programme, we can execute the largest Covid-19 economic recovery plan for African SMEs and break the cycle of poverty in Africa.”

The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s $100million Entrepreneurship Programme, launched in 2015 to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years, is now entering its 7th year and has empowered to date, over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries. Prospective applicants should apply to the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.

