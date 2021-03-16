Nabila Aguele is Now a Member of the INSEAD Board of Directors!

Nabila Aguele, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning has joined the INSEAD Board of Directors. She is a lawyer and public policy advisor with a passion for sustainable development projects at the nexus of human capital development and public financial management. In 2020, she became a member of an international panel of esteemed Judges for the Girl Rising #MyStory Challenge, which was co-sponsored by HP and intended to raise awareness about gender, racial, and economic inequality through storytelling.

INSEAD is a private, non-profit university with locations in Europe (Fontainebleau, France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, UAE), and North America (San Francisco, USA).

The organisation shared the big news via their Twitter page:

A Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Nabila Aguele MBA’14J is a true global citizen and experienced leader. Today, we are proud to announce that she has been appointed to the INSEAD Board of Directors! Congrats, Nabila! #INSEADWomen

A Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Nabila Aguele MBA'14J is a true global citizen and experienced leader. Today, we are proud to announce that she has been appointed to the INSEAD Board of Directors! Congrats, Nabila!#INSEADWomen pic.twitter.com/zrSZUSihkK — INSEAD Alumni (@INSEADAlumni) March 16, 2021

She is currently a Special Advisor to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, where she advises on international development cooperation, as well as performance monitoring and evaluation for data-driven policy formulation and implementation. Nabila, a strong advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, is helping the Ministry and its Agencies with initiatives to make public financial management systems more gender-responsive.

Nabila previously worked as a Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and a Technical/Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. She formerly worked in the United States, where she represented Fortune 500 companies in complex civil litigations at international law firms Morrison & Foerster LLP and Sonnenschein Nath and Rosenthal LLP (now “Dentons”).

She has worked as a Special Assistant Attorney General (on secondment) in the District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office.

Her interest in impact-driven law and leadership growth led her to complete a two-year term as a Practitioner-in-Residence in the Glushko-Samuelson Intellectual Property Law Clinic and Lecturer in the Program on Knowledge Justice and Intellectual Property at her alma mater, the American University Washington College of Law.

Nabila has been a member of the INSEAD Campaign Board since 2019, and the INSEAD Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Taskforce since 2020. She also serves on the Advisory Board for Talentx Africa, a media and entertainment investment company aimed at inspiring African filmmakers and investors.

Nabila holds a BSc in Human Biology from the University of Toronto, a JD from the American University Washington College of Law, and an MBA from INSEAD. She is an acrylic artist who has exhibited and sold her work in the United States.

We are so proud of Nabila and are excited to see what she will do as a board member!