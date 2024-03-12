Igniting Success Stories for Girls: The Pride Initiative by the Ojiudu Foundation Empowers the Next Generation of Women

On February 29, 2024, The Pride initiative hosted phenomenal women such as Nabila Aguele, Kenechukwu Chukwu, Jacqueline Suowari, Adaeze Ossai, and Doosuur Tilley Gyado to launch the beginning of a new initiative, The Pride aimed at empowering young girls.

The launch-themed “Young Leaders Summit” included head girls and assistant head girls in private and public secondary schools in Abuja.

Hosted by journalist and media personality Adeola Ademokoya, the event began with an introduction to The Pride’s mission, vision, and purpose. Jennifer Okeke-Ojiudu, who spearheads the initiative, spoke on behalf of the Ojiudu Foundation about the foundation’s commitment to empowering young girls to become successful women in the future. The Initiative name draws its inspiration from the strength and majesty of a lion’s pride, as reflected in the foundation’s logo.

Her speech captivated and inspired the audience of young girls, their teachers, and the speakers. Sharing her journey to finding her path and becoming who she is today, Jennifer Okeke-Ojiudu’s passion and dedication to empowering young girls and debunking stereotypes about what women can achieve were palpable.

The first set of speakers, Adaeze Ossai, Internal Auditor at Niger Delta Power Holding, and Kenechukwu Chukwu, Community Manager at Jobtech Alliance, spoke on the importance of appreciating access and relationships. The girls were encouraged through the stories the speakers shared to ensure excellence in everything they do as well as committing to help others on their way up. Unable to attend, Dr Munirat Antoinette Lecky, founder of The Live Wire Project, expressed her commitment to empowering the girls by sending a video where she shared candid insights and personal lessons and addressed the need to protect themselves from societal pressures.

Following a lunch break, the event continued with the second set of speakers, including Jacqueline Suowari, an internationally recognised artist; Doosuur Tilley Gyado, COO of SoMe Solutions; and Nabila Aguele, former Special Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, who shared the incredible stories of how they had to push through the barriers and carve a path of success for themselves. Their stories shed light on the importance of diligence, grit, determination, and commitment on the path to success.

The young girls and teachers were given opportunities to ask the speakers questions. Every speaker inspired and empowered the girls with their responses and shared practical advice from their wealth of experience. The school teachers were encouraged to stay committed to raising the next generation of women leaders with dedication, love, and support.

To close off the event, Jennifer Okeke Ojiudu delivered a heartfelt closing remark, expressing gratitude to all speakers, teachers, and young girls for their participation and support of the launch of The Pride. With a renewed sense of inspiration and empowerment, guests embraced the opportunity to network and make meaningful connections.

With the success of the launch of The Pride, it’s evident that this incredible event has left an indelible mark on all who attended. The Ojiudu Foundation, through The Pride, is on a transformative journey to continue to inspire, empower, and support the next generation of phenomenal women leaders.

For those who missed out on this remarkable event, stay tuned for future gatherings, initiatives, and opportunities to connect with The Pride.

About the Pride

The Ojiudu Foundation, steadfast in its dedication to empowerment and development, is expanding its reach with the introduction of a specialised initiative, “The Pride.”

This initiative is designed to not only empower young women but also to act as a fervent advocate for female inclusion and a platform for amplifying female leadership. Drawing inspiration from the strength and majesty of a lion’s pride, as reflected in our foundation’s logo, The Pride aims to spotlight female leaders and mould young women into future leaders, fostering their growth and resilience in the face of challenges. Find The Pride on Instagram

