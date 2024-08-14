Malala Fund Appoints Nabila Aguele As Its Chief Executive in Nigeria

Connect with us

Malala Fund has appointed Nabila Aguele as the Chief Executive for Nigeria. Nabila brings nearly two decades of experience to her new role and will lead the organisation’s efforts to enhance girls’ access to education in the country. Joining her on the executive leadership team is Gayatri Patel, who will serve as Chief of External Affairs.

“Our organisation is proud to celebrate a decade of impact this year — reflecting on learnings and using them to define our new strategy,“ says Lena Alfi, Chief Executive Officer at Malala Fund.“Welcoming Nabila and Gaytri to the team is a key step toward that future. These women are accomplished, innovative leaders and passionate advocates who are sure to strategically guide our team’s work to improve outcomes for girls’ access to education around the world.”

In her role, Nabila will oversee the organisation’s advocacy and grantmaking initiatives, with a focus on education policies and programs that target regions in Nigeria where girls face the greatest barriers to schooling. A lawyer and public policy expert with a deep commitment to gender equality, Nabila has long been involved in shaping policies aimed at creating sustainable social change. Previously, she served as Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, where she advocated for gender-responsive fiscal policies and budgets.

“I am thrilled to join this team, connect with our partners and support the next generation of girls in Nigeria,” said Nabila. “To help girls learn, we are advocating for the creation and implementation of key education policies and supporting partner organisations working in states where girls face the greatest challenges to going to school.”

