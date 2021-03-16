Flutterwave is Partnering with PayPal to allow African merchants accept and make payments

Flutterwave makes another giant stride as they partner with US payment company PayPal to enable businesses in Africa to receive payments from over 377 million PayPal users all over the world.

The partnership now makes it possible for African Merchants to receive payment directly through PayPal as it eliminates the restriction for African business owners.

This announcement comes barely a week after Flutterwave raised a Series C round of $170m, led by New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global, to upgrade its technology, product, customer support, expand to new countries and continue to provide the maintenance needed for “everyday mom-and-pop shops” to sell to global markets.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola (GB) wrote:

As we build the largest payment infrastructure in Africa @theflutterwave, we also know that Africa does not exist in isolation. We need to connect Africa to the world when it comes to payments and we took a closer step to that today. Today, we are announcing an important step towards achieving our mission and goals. We @theflutterwave have collaborated with @PayPal to allow businesses in Africa receive payments from over 377 million @PayPal users all over the world. This removes the restriction for African merchants to accept PayPal because once you have @theflutterwave for business, PayPal is now one of your payment types.

