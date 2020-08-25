Uzo Aduba, Gabrielle Union & Marsai Martin are Passionate About Ending Hair Discrimination

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

“Women have always, always, had to deal with societal pressures to look a certain way. But if you’re Black in America, the stakes of that pressure are higher: Conformity is, often, a means of survival”, Glamour Magazine says.

For the September issue, Glamour asked Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Marsai Martin and Uzo Aduba—an unmatched group of Black celebrities who are passionate about ending hair discrimination, to amplify the stories of women from around the country.

Currently, it’s illegal in only seven states for workplaces and schools to discriminate against someone for wearing their hair natural or in protective styles like locs, braids, knots, or twists. “That number should be 50. Together we have the power to end it. To demand that the Crown (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act get passed…”

According to the magazine,

The Crown Act is a culmination of decades of resistance by Black women against the bigoted assumptions about hair. The law, first passed in California in July of last year, bans race-based hair discrimination in workplaces, schools, and housing—something that’s still perfectly legal to do in all but seven states.

Read the full feature on www.glamour.com.

