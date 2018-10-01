BellaNaija

Cristiano Ronaldo tags Rape Allegation “Fake News”

02.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly responded to the rape allegations made against him by a former model.

Kathryn Mayorga had accused Ronaldo of raping her in 2009, and although an out-of-court settlement had been reached, she has opened a civil suit against him, seeking to have the settlement voided.

Ronaldo’s lawyer had responded to the allegation, saying the report was illegal.

Ronaldo has allegedly spoken out about the allegations on his Instagram Live, labelling the claims “fake news.”

It’s the work of the people trying to use his name to get famous, he allegedly said about the accusation.

Watch him below:

