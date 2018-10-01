Pat Utomi wins Delta APC Faction’s Governorship Ticket

Pat Utomi has emerged the representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Delta state gubernatorial election.
Punch reports that Utomi was declared the representative after winning the party primaries organized by the Cyril Ogodo-led factional State Working Committee of the party in Asaba.
Utomi, who had declared his intention to rule the state in September, ran against 3 others, polling 2,486 votes compared to the closest aspirant Victor Ochei‘s 801 votes.
Dr. Cairo Ojougboh polled 368 votes while Great Ogboru came fourth with 106 votes.
The party’s other faction, led by Prophet Jones Erue is, as as the time of this report, collating results of the primary election.
That’s good… the tide is turning .. slowly but surely …
Them no dey tire?
Is it by force???
Im excited! Its unfortunate that i am not registered in Delta, i would definitely cast my vote for him. Can other technocrat candidates gunning for presidency kick of with Governorship or House of Assembly! The number 1 position is nice, but there is need to start from the root oh!
God answers prayers! The era of illiterate youths and highly illiterate medical personnel who could not transfuse blood, yes the former governor and current governor both educated illiterates that stole Delta state blind must be brought to book ! As per the former governor Uduaghan, I was at an international airport in the U.S., when I overheard his former class mates insulting him as above! they said he is a very vengeful and wicked man!
God bless Delta State! God bless the federal republic of Nigeria!