Meghan Markle’s Sister Apologizes on National TV | WATCH

02.10.2018 at By 11 Comments

After months of public insults and shaming, Samatha Markle, half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has publicly apologized.

Samantha, who had blamed Meghan for the death of their father (who is still alive), apologized during an appearance on “Jeremy Vine On 5.”

She wishes things could be different, she said, and things wouldn’t have played out the way they did had the family been involved in the wedding.

“So I thought in the beginning when we spoke publicly, I thought we were being open-hearted and even favorable and that fell on deaf ears and the media turned it into something it’s not,” she said.

Watch her speak below:

  • Wow October 2, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Ugh!!! Please go away! I, for one, am sick of your shenanigans!!!

  • Kokolette October 2, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Bish byeee!

  • DatEnuguChic October 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Can she just keep quiet

  • Bookish October 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

    She should be in a movie.

  • abby October 2, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Get a life!!!!!

  • Uberhaute Looks October 2, 2018 at 10:24 am

    E easy like dat?

  • Jummy October 2, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Byeeeeeeeeeeeeee

    Would you have cared about getting involved in the wedding had she not been getting married to a prince? Aunty shift biko.

    Like you actually went and stood in front of Buckingham Palace? That just screams desperation abeg.

  • Cocoa October 2, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Good thing she apologised. Now let’s see the REPENTENCE….stop talking to the media about your sister….and carry on with your life. THIS IS how you will show you are truely sorry,

  • Xplorenollywood.com October 2, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Panadol after headache.

  • GANNY OGUNSHAKIN October 2, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Opportunist…….. Looking for a way out of her predicament. Don’t give her that chance. A word is enough for the wise. I ‘m just saying.

  • Asa October 6, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    This one wants reality show. Ewu!

