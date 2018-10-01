Kim Kardashian opens up on Challenges Raising 3 Kids

Kim Kardashian in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is opening up about her relationship with Kanye West.
The 37-year-old said that having three children has sort of put a strain on her marriage as Kanye sometimes feels neglected.
She said:
Having three kids, honestly, is crazy. I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special. And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place.
I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,
She also spoke to her sister, Kourtney about a recent fight she and Kanye had gotten into over Instagram:
He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted — those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach. He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That’s what the f—ing fight was!
He’s like, ‘F—k your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones. Why’d you post the beach one? You’ve got to delete the beach one.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?’ He’s like, ‘I care, trust me.’ He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram — you can’t tell me what to post. That’s like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”
Two narcissists fighting over how much attention they can get. Such world problem. rolling eyes.
She is struggling with raising four kids and one of them (Kanye) has a serious developmental handicap. No doctors or nurses or babysitters can manage him. Na she go find trouble.
KIM KIM OOOO KIM… I HAVE RAISED 6 KIDS AS A MIDDLE CLASS MUM WITH MY LAWYER HUSBAND… IN RURAL U.S.A THANK GOD THEY ARE ALL SUCCESSFUL.. I DID NOT HAVE TWO NANNIES.. MAYBE 1 AND IT WAS TOUGH TO PAY HER 500 USD EVERY WEEK.. SO PLEASE, GIVE US A BREAK. OK!!
Please allow people to Express themselves. Good for you that you coped, you are not Kim and Kim is not you, why are you her standard? Someone coped with 6 kids, so every other woman with less than 6 should shove their complaints up their ashes? Empathize and move on, or say nothing at all.
Coughs* Coughs* 500USD every week… that’s a lot mean… nannies in Yankee are enjoying. My nanny must never see this . I pay her 10k every month in Delta state.
10k a month? Can any human being survive on that? Hmm…
Oh please shut up! You have done it with twice as many kids as she has, does not make what she’s saying any less valid or less of the truth. Take a poll of the average parents with kids and you will get a similar answer. Why can’t people read to understand?
Madam Mighty Igor, who send you message?
You of all people should empathize with her and know better not criticise her because you don’t even know her struggles!
*Because she has money doesn’t change the fact that she will still struggle especially when it comes to shoeing affection equally which is the hardest part! * (sic)
I respect you and her and other mother’s who are holding down jobs and taking care of battalion! It’s a mighty big job that most who has never tow that path will never understand!
That is so admirable. God bless you and may you reap the beautiful fruit of your labor!!!
The kardashian/jenner sabi born girls sha. I hoped black chyna and Rob baby was a boy.
Black boy carrying the kardashian legacy. But dream is still adorable.
Raising children is not easy especially if you want to instill good things in them not just born anyhow.
Considering the type of lifestyle kim lives, even with nannies, i’m sure it’s not easy.