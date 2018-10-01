Kim Kardashian opens up on Challenges Raising 3 Kids

Kim Kardashian in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is opening up about her relationship with Kanye West.

The 37-year-old said that having three children has sort of put a strain on her marriage as Kanye sometimes feels neglected.

She said:

Having three kids, honestly, is crazy. I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special. And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place. I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,

She also spoke to her sister, Kourtney about a recent fight she and Kanye had gotten into over Instagram:

He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted — those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach. He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That’s what the f—ing fight was! He’s like, ‘F—k your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones. Why’d you post the beach one? You’ve got to delete the beach one.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?’ He’s like, ‘I care, trust me.’ He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram — you can’t tell me what to post. That’s like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”