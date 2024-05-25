Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Today, we’re doing life with Bella Okagbue and she discusses fashion, life experiences and her favourite country. Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Bella. How are you feeling today?

I’m alive, healthy and happy. I’m feeling blessed.

Give us a peep into your background and what aspect of your childhood influenced who you are today

Growing up was nice. I grew up in a large household. I’m the last of 6 children, so yes, I got spoiled a bit. There was never a dull moment in the house. I also have a large extended family. So, we always had my cousins around. We’re all very family-oriented as you already know. That has influenced me to always want to be around family.

From your time there, how have you leveraged the BBNaija platform?

BBNaija is a massive platform that exposed me to a wide range of audiences not just in Nigeria but in Africa and even the world at large. Being on the show allowed me to show the world the things I like, the things I’m passionate about and the things I aspire to venture into. Things like my love for fashion, lifestyle, beauty and travel. So, coming out of the show and delving deeper into these things on a business level and as a career path was a no-brainer.

Like you said, you are very big on fashion. What inspired you to become a fashion enthusiast

I have always looked up to my eldest sister who has a great fashion sense. Growing up, I admired her style and always wanted to look nice. She’s been a huge influence.

Are there specific recent lessons or experiences that have significantly shaped your growth?

Having to become more hands-on with my business has taught me a lot. I have a better understanding of what needs to be done to take things to the next level and I take charge and get it done, no matter what. For instance, I recently took a solo trip to China for my business.

That’s impressive, Bella

Thank you.

Speaking of trips, you’ve travelled to a handful of countries. Which country do you find most exciting and why?

It would definitely have to be China. I love the people, their culture, the beautiful city and their exciting food.

So everyone faces challenges, yeah? What challenges did you face in your career journey and how did you overcome them?

I would say that getting used to fame and what comes with it has been somewhat challenging. I mean, fame isn’t exactly new to me as I grew up with two famous siblings; my brother Chris who’s a former reality TV star, and now a very successful actor, and my sister Sandra who’s a top model and beauty queen. But I could only observe their life of fame from the sidelines as they were the ones in the spotlight. Now, being in the spotlight like them and having to deal with the harsh part of fame hasn’t been easy. But I’m thankful for them as they’ve both been a huge source of strength and guidance with their words of advice and encouragement.

That’s beautiful. What moment or project made you so proud that made you go “Oh Bella, you did that!?”

When I got an email from Skims to influence their products. Working with Kim Kardashian‘s brand has always been a dream.

What’s a typical day in your life?

A typical day is a shoot day. I’d have already planned my day and how my shoot would go from the night before. So, the next day I get up early, get ready (skip breakfast) and get going. As an introvert, I will always go back home to rest or spend quality time with my partner.

What are the little things in your everyday life that bring you joy, get you excited or make you feel alive?

I love simple things such as spending quality time with my loved ones; my family, especially my nieces, and my partner. I also love the feeling I get when I finally close a world deal. And of course, jumping on planes and seeing the world.

If you could become any character from a movie you saw recently for the rest of your life, what would you choose and why?

I barely have time for TV anymore these days. So I can’t say any character from anything recent. But I loved The Twilight Saga from years ago and the character Bella played by Kristen Stewart was my absolute fave cause of her strength, resilience and determination. I can totally relate to those attributes. Fun fact: that’s actually where my name came from. Bella isn’t my birth name.

Oh. What’s your birth name then?

Chidinma Esther Okagbue.

You’ve navigated and handled social media criticism well. What are your top 2 tips for handling trolls?

It was really hard at the start but I try not to care so much. I have also realised that no matter what you do or how hard you try, you can’t please the whole world or be liked by everybody. So, why even bother? First tip: Focus on positivity because as much as I get so much hate, I also get a lot of love. Second tip: Take a social media break once in a while.

What’s that unconventional thought you have about the world that you think people might not agree with?

I think that we are not as in control of our lives as we’d like to think. Of course, we all have plans, goals and aspirations, and we make choices and decisions that we believe steer us in the direction that we want to go. And that’s good and all. But ultimately, destiny is from God and that’s what determines where you end up. That’s why sometimes you try so hard to do or be something. You do everything in the “rule book” and still fail at it because it’s not your calling. But the moment you step into your calling or the path to your destiny, things start to unfold in unbelievable ways.

What is one thing you do when no one is watching?

I speak words of affirmation upon myself. I say, “You are strong, you can do this, you are beautiful, you are smart, there’s nothing you cannot achieve.”

Who is Bella Okagbue beyond our screens?

Bella is a simple girl who loves life and love. I know I don’t always look friendly and approachable, but I think I’m really cool sha.

Describe Bella in three emojis

🙄🥹😋

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Bella

Thank you for having me, BellaNaija.

Many thanks to Bella Okagbue for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

