Afro-pop artist Boj kicks off the year with a sweet serenade! His first single of 2024, “Love Garden,” featuring Adekunle Gold, now has a visualiser to match.

Produced by Menance TV, the visualiser transports viewers to a beach setting. Boj and Adekunle Gold bask in the good vibes, singing about their love interest and professing devotion too.

Enjoy!