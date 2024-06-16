Celebrating Dads! See How Your Faves are Showing Their Love on Father’s Day

From “You like NIKE- you just do it!” to “Happy Father’s Day to the best husband ever. Thank you for being a hands-on Dad” and “To the best to ever do it, the blueprint, the best papa in the entire universe,” we are loving all the beautiful ways your faves are celebrating Father’s Day today.

Father’s Day is a special day dedicated to honouring the incredible role fathers and father figures play in our lives. They provide guidance, support, and unconditional love, shaping who we become.

Do you want to see how your favourite celebrities are celebrating their dads and husbands today? Scroll down for all the heartwarming messages and photos.

Omawumi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omawumi (@omawonder)

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (@ihuomalindaejiofor)

Iyabo Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Mercy Johnson-Okojie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie)

Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke (@mimzbee)

Made Kuti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mádé Kuti (@madekuti)

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi)

Jemima Osunde