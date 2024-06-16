Connect with us

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Celebrating Dads! See How Your Faves are Showing Their Love on Father's Day

BN TV Inspired

Akah Nnani Discusses Faith, Marriage & Personal Growth on "Toke Moments" with Toke Makinwa

Inspired Promotions

Courage Education Foundation goes #Back2Basics, celebrating the Day of the African Child

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

BN TV Comedy Inspired

Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character "Daddy Wa" & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

BN TV Inspired Living

Guchi Opens Up on Loss & Determination To Chude Jideonwo on This Episode of #WithChude

BN TV Inspired Living

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Premieres on YouTube | Watch

Beauty Inspired News

Temi Otedola is L'Oréal Paris' 1st-ever African Digital Ambassador

Inspired

Georgia Oboh Earns Two Exemptions into the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA)

Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood

Priye Diri Selected for the 2024 Film Independent Global Media Makers LA Residency

Inspired

Celebrating Dads! See How Your Faves are Showing Their Love on Father’s Day

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

From “You like NIKE- you just do it!” to “Happy Father’s Day to the best husband ever. Thank you for being a hands-on Dad” and “To the best to ever do it, the blueprint, the best papa in the entire universe,” we are loving all the beautiful ways your faves are celebrating Father’s Day today.

Father’s Day is a special day dedicated to honouring the incredible role fathers and father figures play in our lives. They provide guidance, support, and unconditional love, shaping who we become.

Do you want to see how your favourite celebrities are celebrating their dads and husbands today? Scroll down for all the heartwarming messages and photos.

Omawumi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by omawumi (@omawonder)

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Mercy Johnson-Okojie

Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke

Made Kuti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mádé Kuti (@madekuti)

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Jemima Osunde

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai
css.php