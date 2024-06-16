Inspired
Celebrating Dads! See How Your Faves are Showing Their Love on Father’s Day
From “You like NIKE- you just do it!” to “Happy Father’s Day to the best husband ever. Thank you for being a hands-on Dad” and “To the best to ever do it, the blueprint, the best papa in the entire universe,” we are loving all the beautiful ways your faves are celebrating Father’s Day today.
Father’s Day is a special day dedicated to honouring the incredible role fathers and father figures play in our lives. They provide guidance, support, and unconditional love, shaping who we become.
Do you want to see how your favourite celebrities are celebrating their dads and husbands today? Scroll down for all the heartwarming messages and photos.
Omawumi
View this post on Instagram
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
View this post on Instagram
Iyabo Ojo
View this post on Instagram
Mercy Johnson-Okojie
View this post on Instagram
Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke
View this post on Instagram
Made Kuti
View this post on Instagram
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
View this post on Instagram
Jemima Osunde
My selfie partner (when his wife is not looking) ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥
Happy Father’s Day my daddyyyyyy🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/nn6eoo4tVX
— Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) June 16, 2024