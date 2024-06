Just three months after dropping the soulful “Folake,” R&B and pop artist Taves is back to captivate audiences with another banger. This time, it’s “A Million Things” – a high-octane, melodic track that explodes with his impressive vocal range.

Taves seamlessly blends his signature R&B and pop influences with a touch of afrobeats, creating a dynamic soundscape guaranteed to get you moving.

Listen below: