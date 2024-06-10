Dennis Isong: How Investors Can Tap Into Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Market

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa and a major oil producer has historically depended on fossil fuels for its energy needs. However, due to the rising global demand for renewable energy sources and the increasing recognition of the adverse effects of climate change, there is now a growing interest in investing in renewable energy projects in Nigeria. One of the primary reasons Nigeria holds great potential for investment in renewable energy is its abundant natural resources. The country boasts vast stretches of land that are suitable for solar, wind, and hydropower generation. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Nigeria’s technical potential for wind power alone is estimated at over 50 GW, while solar power could provide up to 427 GW of electricity.

Investors have a great opportunity to capitalize on Nigeria’s resources as the government aims to diversify its economy away from reliance on oil and gas. The National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP) targets 13% renewable energy penetration by 2025 and 23% by 2030. With these favourable policies in place, investors can be confident that their investments will be supported and protected. Another contributing factor to the potential for investment in renewable energy projects in Nigeria is the rapidly growing population and increasing urbanisation rate. As more people move to cities, there will be a greater electricity demand, which can be met through renewable sources like solar. This creates an attractive market for investors, especially considering that only roughly half of Nigerians currently have access to electricity.

Furthermore, investing in renewable energy projects can bring significant economic benefits to local communities by creating jobs and stimulating economic growth. Using local resources such as solar or wind power instead of fossil fuels can reduce dependence on imports and improve the country’s energy security. However, like any investment, there are also some challenges to consider when investing in renewable energy projects in Nigeria. One of the major concerns is the lack of infrastructure and transmission capacity, which can make it difficult to connect renewable energy projects to the national grid and distribute electricity effectively. There may also be regulatory barriers and bureaucratic processes that investors will need to navigate through.

If these challenges can be manoeuvred, Nigeria has immense potential for investment in renewable energy projects on its land. With favourable government policies, abundant resources, a growing population, and economic benefits for local communities, this presents a promising opportunity for investors seeking to enter the renewable energy market. When the challenges are overcome, with proper planning and strategic partnerships, investing in renewable energy projects on Nigerian land can lead to a sustainable future for both the country and its people.

Feature Image by Tom Fisk for Pexels