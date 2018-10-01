Cardi B charged with Assault after alleged Strip Club Fight

Rapper Cardi B has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment by the NYPD after she turned herself in to police custody.
According to Us Weekly, Cardi B had been invited after a fight at a strip club in Queens, New York.
The NYPD told reporters that the rapper allegedly attacked two women, 21 and 23, with “with chairs, bottles and other items,” at approximately 3 a.m. on August 29.
TMZ revealed that the rapper attacked 2 bartending sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi, accusing Jade of sleeping with her man Offset.
Photo Credit: Twitter – @miragonz
I just hope her career would not spiral down quickly with this behaviour she is exhibiting….. so why not throw bottles at your man for sleeping with another woman?
I heard she got people to attack the bartenders, not that she attacked them herself and the ladies where injured during the altercation. Cardi needs to decide if she wants to grow in this industry or she would rather be on Love and Hip Hop! Cos this attitude of fighting whether you keep it real on not, would not get you far!