Meghan Markle’s sister says she’ll hold her Responsible if their Father Dies

Samantha Markle, sister of Meghan Markle is calling out the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter for “ignoring” her father while “gallivanting around paying tribute” to others.
This is coming days after their dad Thomas Markle said he feels his daughter is terrified. Thomas had said:
My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.
This one isn’t even a stage smile – this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure.
There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.
Samantha was reacting to a report about Meghan and Prince Harry paying tribute to Nelson Mandela‘s 100th anniversary by visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.
“Enough is Enough. Act like a humanitarian. Act like a woman. If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg,” Samantha said.
She continued: “My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter. The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold. You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal”.
Can they just let this madam breathe…Jeez!
This family needs to get a life and let her breathe for God sake, she’s married to a Prince, a position that changes so many things about her. Deal with it
This is jealousy in the highest level.the sister is exaggerating.
Finer levels of manipulation !you can always smell it from a hundred miles radius !
She no dey shame… She’s her older sister and she should show leadership. Why can’t she take care of her dad? What about other siblings?
Jealousy!!!!! They never imagined that the half black sibling will become royalty. Useless people!!!
Thank God they don’t know any babalawo. Nonsense people
Who here thinks the Royals might just get MI6 to take out this side of the Markle’s? LOL… Again, the media should cease and desist from using information or paying attention to these people. If the media too wasnt so thirsty for gist, tell me why the information from an absent father who they thought to invite to a wedding, didnt turn up cos he wanted money from TMZ should truly matter?
Dear Sister, if the Duchess of Sussex had married a common man, I don’t think you would be making plenty noise. Please keep quiet and give the royal couple some space.
I see it differently. Embarrassing or not, a father is a father. The Royal Family should not be able to tell you not to talk to your father again and you ll do it in a jiffy. It’s things like this that make you wonder if this is a “cinderella” story or “lost in london” story?
I think for now a cheque in the post might have to do. These are the kind of people that if you ever go to their house ..dont you dare eat or drink anything…”Family” or not.
I personally wouldnt be visiting with their erratic behaviour. They are not predictable.
Even if she was having issues ..can she speak to her father? No! He is not trushworthy. With the limited info he has he still manages to reach media.
God will not be angry that she is choosing to stay safe for now. Besides her life is not her own anymore. She is a public servant. Duty calls.
She should actually visit her father. I can’t understand that she hasn’t. If she feels unsafe, then a way must be found to protect her if she visits or tell the public about the problem in the best possible PR manner. It does not say well of her that she hasn’t visited him since taking ill (for real or not) before her wedding.
You go about visiting people who don’t like you? Forget it, your family is your worst enemy.
I see it differently as well. Your father is your father, whatever he did, I don’t believe he meant any harm and should be forgiven. He also is trying to learn all the royal protocols. How hard can it be to make a phone . She is not the first to be a royal, why so much drama! Just call the man, you don’t even have to see him.
that family has no shame. what was their relationship before she got married? was it a loving one? they just want cheap publicity. They should just for goodness sake leave her alone
At this point, I’m tired of Petty Betty/Sad Sam. We never saw you publicly acknowledge your sister until she was about to get into the Royal Family. How about you be there for your father in peace and stop coming online to trash your sister, says more about you than her.
I believe she have a conversation wt d old man, its d best thing to do, instead of all this insult on her person and her new family. I mean, the man is genuinely missing, I think. She didn’t disown her dad, and her dad didn’t either. Soooo
Girl won’t even hide her jealousy and pettiness. Rest please😂
This is arrant nonsense,it is now the man is developing hypertension! He didn’t have emotions when the poor mother was sitting alone on the wedding day. My take she should take the father to see a Cardiologist to manage the heart and she will benefit from the services of psychologists. They should allow the duch and duchess to be
Please dear sister, allow Meghan and her husband to have rest of mind. If they like let them visit anywhere they want , is non of your business. If your sister doesn’t visit your Dad then you should visit him and take good care of him as one of his daughters. Also, I think your sister has lots of responsibilities to handle now than before.and I think that anytime she has the chance, she would visit him and this shouldn’t be a problem. Please stop disgracing your humble family.ok!