Meghan Markle’s father says he thinks his daughter is “Terrified”

Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas has in an interview said he feels his daughter is terrified.
He told The Sun that he feels Meghan is being put under pressure by the royal family, and the smile she often wears is a pained one.
My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.
This one isn’t even a stage smile – this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure.
There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.
He also lamented the Royal Family’s dress code and values, complaining that there’s no reason why Meghan should be required to cover her knees in 2018.
Meghan seems like something out of an old movie. Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?
I think Meghan is in deeper than I am. I’m not blaming Harry or anyone but they are following rules that don’t make sense to me.
They are no less human than anybody else. God knows, I feel sorry for them, for not being able to show emotion.
Thomas, who could not make the wedding because of a heart attack, added that he’s being shunned because of his staged paparazzi photos prior to his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry.
The reason I am being shunned is because I made a profit on the staged pictures. Anyone who makes a profit off the Royal Family becomes shunned. But I could have made well over $100,000 by just doing a talk show.
So if I moved to London and started selling cups with my daughter’s face on, would they shun me? The Royal Family is living by rules that are outdated. Half of Great Britain seems to make a fortune selling pictures of my daughter and her husband. Are they shunned?
Does this make any sense to you or anyone else? I don’t get it. I have already apologised to the Royal Family. I honestly think that if the Queen took the time to think that she would not see me because I did some stupid photographs, that is ridiculous.
I have had a fairly successful life. I’m fairly outspoken about certain things but I’m no different to any other father.
