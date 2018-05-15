Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Meghan Markle’s Father missing the Royal Wedding

There have been several news stories about Meghan Markle‘s family members as the countdown continues for the royal wedding on Saturday; from Meghan’s father Thomas Markle being involved in a photo scandal where he got backlash for getting paid and staging photos for the paparazzi to her extended family arriving in London even though they were not invited to the wedding.
Meghan’s father Thomas also recently revealed that he suffered a heart attack, and checked himself out of the hospital with the intent of going to the wedding. However, the backlash surrounding the staged photos he took caused him to ultimately decide to skip the wedding.
The Palace has released a statement on the situation surrounding Meghan‘s father skipping the Royal Wedding this Saturday.
This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Marklein the days before her wedding. She andPrince Harryask again for understanding and respect to be extended toMr. Markle in this difficult situation.
According to TMZ, Thomas has decided not to go because he doesn’t want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter.
While I love the story of Meghan and Harry I must say there’s just something off about this whole thing. First of all why hasn’t Harry met the Dad yet? Also if he had a key role to play in the wedding why wasn’t he brought to London much earlier to get him used to the whole frenzy. For someone who has led a much secluded life the sudden thrust into the limelight will obviously make him feel under immense pressure. Coupled with the fact that he looks like he’s struggling whilst his daughter wears 100k Dresses. I mean look where he lives.
Secondly Meghan has basically abandoned her career, her dog, her friends (some), changed religions, disowned her family just to marry into the Windsor’s. I hope it’s all worth it at the end.
Can she say that even in her mother’s side of the family there is no one apart from her mother that is worthy of being invited? She seems a bit fake and phoney to me but it’s what Harry wants. I’m even sure the father was never invited anyway, he was only invited after the brothers letter and now the real plan will happen anyway
Ki l’oro ode ti eleyi n so? Abeg park one side o jare. It is not by force to comment.
Smh. I don’t see this marriage lasting. Sometimes it’s just much more hassle free to stick to your kind. Imagine if it were the Dudu side of her family pulling head disgraceful stunts. Brazen reminder that class and finesse has no color or ethnicity. Her half siblings have wreaked so much havoc leading to this nuptials I think they should just cancel the darn thing…they won’t stop at anything to bring this girl down
Much less hassle *
Her marriage will work. The guy loves her and this is different from the fathers stunt. Meghan go ahead your mum is by your side.
They should cancel the wedding because her family members are assholes? Really?
I hate to think Meghan is the new Diana.
She is going to bring a lot of unwanted press to the queendom and I hope she won’t get killed to stop the silliness and baggage that the seems to be bringing along.
Its so sad… sometimes family are the worst. And if she didn’t invite him (as i’m sure she didn’t want to) she’d be called a snob. She invited him and see the trouble caused. Sometimes, in order to move forward, some family members need to be dropped if all they do is cause pain and embarrassment. She shouldn’t be defined by the actions of others esp as she has worked so hard to do so much better for herself. SMH
People are not gracious at all with heir comments and scrutiny. Nobody chooses their family and so they shouldn’t have to bear the burden over something that isn’t within their control.
I respect Prince Harry, his mom raised him well and he has learnt that you shouldn’t give a damn about any tradition or culture because staying true to self and being happy mattes more.
If Camilla can fit in and still be married to Charles then why not Meghan.? Imagine people professing the negative on their future instead of wishing them well….I pray and believe she will be fine and by Gods grace they will shame the naysayers.
Very big Amen to that
abi ohh – camilla the secret mistress for years now turned wife. if the queen can accept that one – meghan is a breeze.
But never the less, Harry could have had a man to man meet with her father. its also obvious that meghan hates the father and dint want him there in the first place,
na dem sabi all i am saying is why didn’t the wedding fall on a Friday?
I don’t know, I’m not feeling this Meghan girl. I’ve watched her interviews, and the one with Harry, she just seems off to me. Kate is personable and you can feel the connection between her and williams. My observation has nothing to do with her family. Nobody has a perfect family, some just cover it up better.
Nevertheless, I wish her and Harry the best. If their love is true and meant to be, nothing and nobody can come between them.