Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Meghan Markle’s Father missing the Royal Wedding

There have been several news stories about Meghan Markle‘s family members as the countdown continues for the royal wedding on Saturday; from Meghan’s father Thomas Markle being involved in a photo scandal where he got backlash for getting paid and staging photos for the paparazzi to her extended family arriving in London even though they were not invited to the wedding.

Meghan’s father Thomas also recently revealed that he suffered a heart attack, and checked himself out of the hospital with the intent of going to the wedding. However, the backlash surrounding the staged photos he took caused him to ultimately decide to skip the wedding.

The Palace has released a statement on the situation surrounding Meghan‘s father skipping the Royal Wedding this Saturday.

The statement reads:

This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Marklein the days before her wedding. She andPrince Harryask again for understanding and respect to be extended toMr. Markle in this difficult situation.

According to TMZ, Thomas has decided not to go because he doesn’t want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter.