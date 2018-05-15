BellaNaija

Otodo Gbame Residents protest Forced Evictions around Third Mainland Bridge

Residents of Otodo Gbame waterfront community who were forced out of their homes by the Lagos State Government were seen on Tuesday protesting.

They took to the lagoon around the Third Mainland Bridge in boats to protest their eviction from their homes.

The protesters are mourning the over 13 lives lost during the evictions

See a photos/video from the protest below:

Photo Credit: shelbygrossman, @justempower

