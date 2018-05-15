BellaNaija

9-year Old Instagram star Lil Tay gets Mom Fired from Job

15.05.2018

Instagram star gets Mom Fired from Job | BellaNaija

Lil Tay, she’s called, makes videos of herself “flexing,” throwing wads of money on the floor and revving expensive cars while screaming profanities.

The 9-year-old who calls herself the “youngest flexer of the century” has however gotten her mother fired.

It was discovered that one of the apartments in which Lil Tay was flexing belonged to the real estate company her mother worked for.

The little girl’s mother had been in an open house on the property when the girl went into the bathroom to shoot one of her videos.

“As of last week Angela is no longer attached with our firm. Our firm does not condone this type of behavior and has no place for this in our business,” a spokesperson for the real estate company said.

Her mother getting fired hasn’t stopped Lil Tay from flexing though, as she continues to share videos on her Instagram.

Watch her story below:

Photo Credit: liltay

7 Comments on 9-year Old Instagram star Lil Tay gets Mom Fired from Job
  • Linda Balogun May 15, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Mothers should learn to controll their children so they wont put their hands in something that will kill them when they are much older. I make use of bellanaija.com and Evrytin.com to which helps me filter out fake new sand fraudulent information on the internet.

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • Smh May 15, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      *parents. PARENTS. Stop putting the responsibility of raising children solely on women !!!!!!!

      Love this! 71
    • Bleed Blue May 16, 2018 at 9:07 am

      @Smh the thing taya me.

      Love this! 4
  • Meah May 15, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Thank God She is not pretty😂😂

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Stare May 16, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      huh? you should check yourself.

      Love this! 2
  • lilo May 15, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Omo po bi osan bo

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • lili May 16, 2018 at 9:53 am

    This is the true definition of fake news. The mother was actually the one recording and posting those videos. Encouraging her little girl to act ganster. The little girl is actually a victim of child abuse in my opinion. She does’nt know better and is just obeying her mum’s instructions.

    Love this! 6 Reply
