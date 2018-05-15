9-year Old Instagram star Lil Tay gets Mom Fired from Job

Lil Tay, she’s called, makes videos of herself “flexing,” throwing wads of money on the floor and revving expensive cars while screaming profanities.

The 9-year-old who calls herself the “youngest flexer of the century” has however gotten her mother fired.

It was discovered that one of the apartments in which Lil Tay was flexing belonged to the real estate company her mother worked for.

The little girl’s mother had been in an open house on the property when the girl went into the bathroom to shoot one of her videos.

“As of last week Angela is no longer attached with our firm. Our firm does not condone this type of behavior and has no place for this in our business,” a spokesperson for the real estate company said.

Her mother getting fired hasn’t stopped Lil Tay from flexing though, as she continues to share videos on her Instagram.

Watch her story below:

lil tay has been fooling y’all for months now LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SjAbz5iL1w — ً (@kalenminaj) May 11, 2018

Photo Credit: liltay