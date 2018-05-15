9-year Old Instagram star Lil Tay gets Mom Fired from Job

Lil Tay, she’s called, makes videos of herself “flexing,” throwing wads of money on the floor and revving expensive cars while screaming profanities.
The 9-year-old who calls herself the “youngest flexer of the century” has however gotten her mother fired.
It was discovered that one of the apartments in which Lil Tay was flexing belonged to the real estate company her mother worked for.
The little girl’s mother had been in an open house on the property when the girl went into the bathroom to shoot one of her videos.
“As of last week Angela is no longer attached with our firm. Our firm does not condone this type of behavior and has no place for this in our business,” a spokesperson for the real estate company said.
Her mother getting fired hasn’t stopped Lil Tay from flexing though, as she continues to share videos on her Instagram.
Watch her story below:
lil tay has been fooling y’all for months now LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SjAbz5iL1w
— ً (@kalenminaj) May 11, 2018
Photo Credit: liltay
Mothers should learn to controll their children so they wont put their hands in something that will kill them when they are much older. I make use of bellanaija.com and Evrytin.com to which helps me filter out fake new sand fraudulent information on the internet.
*parents. PARENTS. Stop putting the responsibility of raising children solely on women !!!!!!!
@Smh the thing taya me.
Thank God She is not pretty😂😂
huh? you should check yourself.
Omo po bi osan bo
This is the true definition of fake news. The mother was actually the one recording and posting those videos. Encouraging her little girl to act ganster. The little girl is actually a victim of child abuse in my opinion. She does’nt know better and is just obeying her mum’s instructions.