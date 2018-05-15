BellaNaija

African Athletes who disappeared from Commonwealth Games surface in Sydney

15.05.2018

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND – APRIL 08: Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou of Cameroon (one of the athletes that disappeared) waves to the crowd after competing during the Women’s 69kg final during Weightlifting on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on April 8, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Several African athletes escaped from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, most of them from Cameroon.

According to New Zealand Herald, the athletes have turned up in Sydney inquiring legal advice on how to stay in Australia.

Athletes from Uganda and even officials from Rwanda had made the escape, leaving behind their teammates to return to their respective countries after the end of the games.

The escaped ones are now reportedly consulting with the Refugee Advice and Casework Service in Randwick to make their stay in Australia permanent.

The visa is said to be expiring on Tuesday, after which, if found, they will be detained and deported unless they have applications for another in progress.

1 Comments on African Athletes who disappeared from Commonwealth Games surface in Sydney
  • Tony May 15, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    I don’t know what to say to dear Africa. While others are working hard to change the imposed narrative others just draw us back. It’s exhausting. Australia where refugees have been left in a camp for months if not years and these ones think they will get asylum.

    Love this! 9 Reply
