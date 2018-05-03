3 Nigerians make 2018 Caine Prize Shortlist

The Caine Prize committee has announced the shortlist for the 2018 prize.

The list features 3 Nigerians, 1 Kenyan, and 1 South African.

Nigeria’s Nonyelum Ekwempu was shortlisted for her story “American Dream,” Olufunke Ogundimu for her story “The Armed Letter Writers,” and Wole Talabi for “The Armed Writers.”

South Africa’s Stacy Hardy was shortlisted for her story “Involution,” while Kenya’s Makena Onjerika was shortlisted for “Fanta Blackcurrant.”

The Caine Prize rewards the best short story written by an African writer with the sum of 10,000 pounds.