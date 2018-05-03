BellaNaija

3 Nigerians make 2018 Caine Prize Shortlist

The Caine Prize committee has announced the shortlist for the 2018 prize.

The list features 3 Nigerians, 1 Kenyan, and 1 South African.

Nigeria’s Nonyelum Ekwempu was shortlisted for her story “American Dream,” Olufunke Ogundimu for her story “The Armed Letter Writers,” and Wole Talabi for “The Armed Writers.”

South Africa’s Stacy Hardy was shortlisted for her story “Involution,” while Kenya’s Makena Onjerika was shortlisted for “Fanta Blackcurrant.”

The Caine Prize rewards the best short story written by an African writer with the sum of 10,000 pounds.

  • The Real Oma May 15, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Congrats guys, may the best book (I realize how subjective that is) win

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Kiki May 16, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Where is my daily Ayo Deforge?

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ff May 17, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Congratulations wole talabi, he was featured some years back on bella naija, smart guy.

    Love this! 4 Reply
